Benoît VANPOULLE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Natixis - Analyst - bond origination

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Societe Generale - Internship - EMTN Private Placement

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • Natixis - Internship - DCM Bond Origination

    Paris 2009 - 2009 - Assist the Origination fixed income team (primary debt capital market) in its approach with corporate, financial and sovereign clients.

    - Integrated into the Front office of the trading room on Rates, my mission consists in the realisation of commercial offers to bond issuers.

    - Have also the responsibility of market data collection with other teams (syndication, trading and sale), the update of internal and external database and restore them through statistics and by doing a weekly analysis of the market.

  • Natixis - Internship - Credit Analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Long term internship at Natixis Paris as a credit analyst. My functions :
    - credit analysis on insurance compagnies
    - complete redaction of credit committees and internal rating of compagnies

Formations

  • Pepperdine University (Los Angeles)

    Los Angeles 2010 - 2010 MBA exchange student

  • Audencia Nantes ESCNA (Nantes)

    Nantes 2008 - 2011

  • Université Paris X Nanterre

    Nanterre 2005 - 2008 Anglais

  • Lycée Moliere

    Forest 2003 - 2005 Baccalauréat ES

