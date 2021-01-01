Menu

Bertrand ARNOU

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.bertrand-arnou.18sexy.xyz

  • CEA Saclay, France - Postdoctoral fellow

    2007 - 2009 In charge of functional and structural studies of SERCA mutants
    Project 1 : We developed an original protocol in witch the mutants of this membrane Ca2+-ATPase were expressed in yeast using a fermentor and purified by affinity chromatography followed by sise exclusion chromatography. Characterization of the solubilized/purified enzymes were conducted at CEA Saclay and crystallizations and data analysis were performed in Denmark in collaboration with Poul Nissen's laboratory.
    Project 2 : Crystallizations of the wild type protein in complexe with Sr2+
    or solubilized with diferent detergents were also developped at CEA Saclay.

  • IBGC/CNRS, Université Bordeaux 2, France - PhD student

    2003 - 2006 The mitochondrial adenine nucleotide carrier from S. cerevisiae :oligomeric state and 3D crystallization.
    Co-purication experiments and radioactive self-synthetized inhibitor binding were carried out to study olygomeric state of the protein and a covalent tandem dimer was used in order to articially retain the hypothetical dimer during crystallization.

Formations

  • Institut De Biochimie Et Génétique Cellulaires, UMR 5095 (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2003 - 2006 PhD student

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble Saint Martin D Hères 1997 - 2003 Magistère Chimie,
    DEA Biologie structurale et fonctionelle,
    DEUG Sciences de la Vie

  • Lycée La Saulaie

    St Marcellin 1994 - 1997

Réseau