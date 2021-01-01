Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenantᴡᴡᴡ.bertrand-arnou.18sexy.xyz
CEA Saclay, France
- Postdoctoral fellow
2007 - 2009In charge of functional and structural studies of SERCA mutants
Project 1 : We developed an original protocol in witch the mutants of this membrane Ca2+-ATPase were expressed in yeast using a fermentor and purified by affinity chromatography followed by sise exclusion chromatography. Characterization of the solubilized/purified enzymes were conducted at CEA Saclay and crystallizations and data analysis were performed in Denmark in collaboration with Poul Nissen's laboratory.
Project 2 : Crystallizations of the wild type protein in complexe with Sr2+
or solubilized with diferent detergents were also developped at CEA Saclay.
IBGC/CNRS, Université Bordeaux 2, France
- PhD student
2003 - 2006The mitochondrial adenine nucleotide carrier from S. cerevisiae :oligomeric state and 3D crystallization.
Co-purication experiments and radioactive self-synthetized inhibitor binding were carried out to study olygomeric state of the protein and a covalent tandem dimer was used in order to articially retain the hypothetical dimer during crystallization.
Formations
Institut De Biochimie Et Génétique Cellulaires, UMR 5095 (Bordeaux)