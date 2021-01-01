Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bertrand BECHET
Ajouter
Bertrand BECHET
Meudon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Chef de projet
Telecom
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
- Management Intégration/Validation Coeur de réseau
Meudon
2006 - maintenant
Bouygues Telecom
- Chef de projet technique sécurité et IP
Meudon
2003 - 2005
Bouygues Telecom
- Ingénieur réseau télécom et service IP
Meudon
1998 - 2003
Formations
EISTI (Cergy)
Cergy
1996 - 1998
Ingénieur
Informatique et réseau
Réseau
Agnès JONNEAU
Alban PONS
Arnaud PELLETIER
Damien LAVENU
Eric JARDEL
Gilles PERNEE
José LOPES
Patrick RIVIÈRE
Philippe HENCHES
Stéphane JAILLET