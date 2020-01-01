Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bertrand CORMIERest en ligne
Ajouter
Bertrand CORMIER
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
LE PLESSIS ROBINSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Automobile
Vente
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.bertrand-cormier.okhz.ru
MIDAS, MOBIVIA GROUPE
- DIRECTEUR RESEAUX ET DEVELOPPEMENT
La Celle-Saint-Cloud
2010 - 2015
RENAULT SAS
- CHEF DE PRODUIT, MANAGER RESEAU, DIRECTEUR DES VENTES VO
Boulogne-Billancourt
1995 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Clermont Ferrand
maintenant
Réseau
Christophe CHEVRETON
David BRITTA
Eric BAIER
Jean CHOTARD
Jean-François PROT
Jean-Pierre MESIC
Magali DUPEREY-VIDAL
Marc LABBAYE