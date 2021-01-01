Bertrand MICHAUD

Mes compétences :
Design
English
German
International
Management
Mechanical
Metrology
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenant
Itron
- Project Team Leader, Mechanics and Sensors
Issy-les-Moulineaux2007 - 2010Leading a team of mechanical technicians and engineers , in charge of the devolepement of static heat-meters. This covered the range of Architecture design and part details definition, flow metrology definition and validation of the product in terms of mechanical robustness and metrology performance.
Johnson Controls Automotive
- Mechanical project coordinator
Colombes 2006 - 2007Managing Technicians and Engineers in Mechanics. Leading projects of developpement of mechanical components of interiors automotive displays.
Trigano remorques
- R&D Manager
2002 - 2005Developpement of laisure and commercial trailers. Leading a team of 5 technicians in mechanic. The projects included the developpement of complete protfolio of new products in collaboration of Key Customers and Sales/Marketing management, Design of the products, Approval, Process definitions.
SORELPOL, Trigano
- R&D Manager
2000 - 2002National service cooperation in Poland. Main tasks : lean analysis of the steel consumption, reduction of scrap rate, noticable quality improvment, double the size of the plant with new building, review of the factory lay-ou, development of the e-BOM, rationnalisation of the process operations.
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)