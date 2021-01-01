Menu

Bertrand MICHAUD

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
English
German
International
Management
Mechanical
Metrology

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

  • Itron - Project Team Leader, Mechanics and Sensors

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2010 Leading a team of mechanical technicians and engineers , in charge of the devolepement of static heat-meters. This covered the range of Architecture design and part details definition, flow metrology definition and validation of the product in terms of mechanical robustness and metrology performance.

  • Johnson Controls Automotive - Mechanical project coordinator

    Colombes 2006 - 2007 Managing Technicians and Engineers in Mechanics. Leading projects of developpement of mechanical components of interiors automotive displays.

  • Trigano remorques - R&D Manager

    2002 - 2005 Developpement of laisure and commercial trailers. Leading a team of 5 technicians in mechanic. The projects included the developpement of complete protfolio of new products in collaboration of Key Customers and Sales/Marketing management, Design of the products, Approval, Process definitions.

  • SORELPOL, Trigano - R&D Manager

    2000 - 2002 National service cooperation in Poland. Main tasks : lean analysis of the steel consumption, reduction of scrap rate, noticable quality improvment, double the size of the plant with new building, review of the factory lay-ou, development of the e-BOM, rationnalisation of the process operations.

Formations