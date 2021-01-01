Retail
Bilek RACHID (RACHID ET BILEK)
Bilek RACHID (RACHID ET BILEK)
Oran
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Restaurant villa Ambiance
- Maitre d'hôtel
Oran
2019 - 2019
Hotel ibis novotel
- Leader bar
Canstantine
2018 - 2018
Hotel du val, hydra
- Chef de rang
Alger
2017 - 2017
Hotel Sofitel alger
- Chef de rang
Autre | Alger
2011 - 2016
Formations
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES TECHNIQUES HOTELIERES ET TOURISTIQUES DE TIZI OUZOU
Tizi ouzou
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel