Bilel BEN TANFOUS

PARIS

En résumé

Motivated by strategic innovation challenges, I believe that transformations represent the growth of consistent ideas shared within a group unified by a collective identity.

Key competencies:

Analytical skills:
- Strong problem solving and modelling skills;
- R&D and innovation funding;
- Market Analysis through in depth research and call campaigns;
- IT Scientific expertise.

Soft skills:
- Excellent communication with adaptability skills;
- Management of client relationship, Interviews leading with senior executives (CEO, CFO, R&D
Director, Project Manager, Accountant Manager, etc.);
- Workshop organisation and animation;
- Interns coaching;
- High commitment and efficiency: fast ramp-up on projects, capacity to deliver under tight deadlines
and high pressure, result-oriented.

Mes compétences :
C++
Machine Learning
MATLAB
Traitement d'images
Traitement du Signal
Modélisation mathématique
Modélisation

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • F Iniciativas - R&D and Innovation Management Consultant

    Paris 2014 - 2017 Within the Innovation consulting team, my focus is to help companies defining their R&D and innovation strategy, improving their R&D projects' performances, and better catching the value of their achievements.

    R&D and Innovation management:
    - Assessing R&D and innovation strategy and making improvement suggestions;
    - Optimising R&D and innovation governance, organisation and processes;
    - Monitoring R&D programs & Optimising R&D Portfolio (technical and financial follow-up);
    - Market Analysis: review of current practices and future trends, pipeline analysis, and market sizing;
    - State of the Art, Technology Watch, Prospective and Roadmapping;
    - Strategic recommendations and implementation of action plan.

    R&D and innovation funding:
    - Exploring new business models and engineering external fundings;
    - Supporting companies for Research Tax Credit application (eligibility audit, documentation review);

  • Industrial Maintenance International - Business Strategy assistant to the CEO

    PARIS 17 2014 - 2014 - Development of strategic partnerships;
    - Electricity and renewable energy African Market review;
    - International growth opportunities analysis and launching new ventures (EPC subsidiary).

  • Université de Nice Sophia Antipolis - Apprentissage statistique - Machine Learning

    2013 - 2013 Développer un système de diagnostic de cancer du sein en utilisant des techniques d’apprentissage statistique, classification (Support Vector Machines, K-plus proches voisins, Réseau de neurones).

  • IFP Energies nouvelles - Optimisation - Modélisation en ingénierie de réservoir

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2012 Optimisation de développement de champs pétroliers en utilisant la séparabilité de la fonction objectif.

  • CGGVeritas - Stage de césure

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Acquisition et traitement des données sismiques 2D.

Formations

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis maintenant

  • Asian Institute Of Technology SET (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2011 - 2011 Mathématiques - Management

  • Polytech'Nice-Sophia

    Nice 2008 - 2013

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Biot 2006 - 2012 Electronics/Applied Mathermatics