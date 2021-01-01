Bilel BEN TANFOUS

Motivated by strategic innovation challenges, I believe that transformations represent the growth of consistent ideas shared within a group unified by a collective identity.
Key competencies:
Analytical skills:
- Strong problem solving and modelling skills;
- R&D and innovation funding;
- Market Analysis through in depth research and call campaigns;
- IT Scientific expertise.
Soft skills:
- Excellent communication with adaptability skills;
- Management of client relationship, Interviews leading with senior executives (CEO, CFO, R&D
Director, Project Manager, Accountant Manager, etc.);
- Workshop organisation and animation;
- Interns coaching;
- High commitment and efficiency: fast ramp-up on projects, capacity to deliver under tight deadlines
and high pressure, result-oriented.
Mes compétences :
C++
Machine Learning
MATLAB
Traitement d'images
Traitement du Signal
Modélisation mathématique
Modélisation