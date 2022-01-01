Menu

Blandine AIGRON

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement international
Commerce international
Marketing strategy
Communication
Marketing
International
Business strategy
Réseaux sociaux

Entreprises

  • Ubifrance - Chargée de Développement Tech & Services

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • TPSH - Marketing et Communication

    2013 - 2014 - Réalisation de chiffrages et devis
    - Relances clients
    - Mise en place d'un outil de gestion commerciale CRM
    - Refonte des sites internet du groupe (rédaction des contenus français/ anglais, choix des visuels)
    - Organisation et participation à des salons internationaux (Farnborough Air Show , Exhibition for Control & Quality Assurance Stuttgart)
    - Suivi et coordination des actions commerciales (reporting, réunions commerciales, etc...)

  • French American Chamber of Commerce - International Trade Assistant

    2013 - 2013 - Developing trade services and helping French companies in their business development in the Pacific Northwest by organizing trade missions, visits and individual meetings.
    - Motivating and encouraging interactions in the local French and American business community and developing contacts and alliances with other organizations that further Chamber goals (specifically within the aerospace, IT, biotech and sustainable development sectors).
    - Ensuring that membership benefits are completely and satisfactorily provided to Chamber members and is in charge of generating new members.- Assisting with overall organization of events and programming.

  • Elysim - Chargée de communication

    NANCY 2012 - 2012 Relations presse, recherche de partenariats, organisation d'évènements et salons, relations publiques, mise à jour des outils d'information (blog, site internet, réseaux sociaux)

  • Banque Populaire - Accueil

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Accueil
    Conseils clientèle britannique
    Comptage

  • Vivid Group - Online Assistant Research

    2011 - 2011 SEO/ SEM
    Migration de sites web (CMS)
    Mise en place de campagnes publicitaires Google (Google Adwords)
    Création et rédaction de rapports (Online Intelligence Report)

Formations

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2012 - 2013 Master 2

    Mention Bien

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2011 - 2012 Master 1 Stratégie et Marketing

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2010 - 2011 Licence Sciences de Gestion

  • Lycée Victor Hugo

    Poitiers 2008 - 2010 BTS Commerce International

