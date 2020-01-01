Boris LAURET

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Fund Management
Business management
Adobe Indesign
Entreprises
Hôtel Mar Amantis ***
- Barman
2014 - 2014• Bartender at the bar of the Hotel:
* Serving an international clientele (English and German).
* Meet customer demands, the fund management.
* Manage, sometimes alone, all the logistics (inventory drinks, bottles, glasses ...), the opening and closing of the Bar.
• Server at the restaurant of the Hotel.
Société Hôtelière de La Virginie
- Gérant
Direction générale | 2014 - maintenanthttp://www.lavirginie-iledere.com
• Création d'une Résidence de Vacance sur l'Île de Ré
• Rénovations lourdes des bâtiments : gestion des coûts, gestion des artisans
• Gestion d'entreprise (Comptabilité, Communication, Relation Client)
GREGORY COUTANCEAU DEVELOPPEMENT
- Commerciale
LA ROCHELLE2013 - 2013Confection, mise en place et suivi de la sécurité informatique, et livraison de 1800 coffrets cadeaux pour une valeur globale de 180 000 €. Nombreux contact avec les fournisseurs et les clients.
Formations
CETT, École D'Hôtellerie Et Tourisme (Barcelone)
Barcelone2015 - 2015Catering Industry
Revenue Management
Management Skills