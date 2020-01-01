Menu

Boris LAURET

LA ROCHELLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Fund Management
Business management
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Mar Amantis *** - Barman

    2014 - 2014 • Bartender at the bar of the Hotel:
    * Serving an international clientele (English and German).
    * Meet customer demands, the fund management.
    * Manage, sometimes alone, all the logistics (inventory drinks, bottles, glasses ...), the opening and closing of the Bar.
    • Server at the restaurant of the Hotel.

  • Société Hôtelière de La Virginie - Gérant

    Direction générale | 2014 - maintenant http://www.lavirginie-iledere.com

    • Création d'une Résidence de Vacance sur l'Île de Ré
    • Rénovations lourdes des bâtiments : gestion des coûts, gestion des artisans
    • Gestion d'entreprise (Comptabilité, Communication, Relation Client)

  • GREGORY COUTANCEAU DEVELOPPEMENT - Commerciale

    LA ROCHELLE 2013 - 2013 Confection, mise en place et suivi de la sécurité informatique, et livraison de 1800 coffrets cadeaux pour une valeur globale de 180 000 €. Nombreux contact avec les fournisseurs et les clients.

Formations