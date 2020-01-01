Menu

Brigitte ROUCHON

GRENOBLE

Entreprises

  • Promotion Immobilière - Commercialisatrice

    2014 - maintenant

  • PLURIMMO - GROUPE AVANTIEL - Responsable des ventes

    2013 - 2013

  • Activité free lance Grenoble - Négociatrice de promotion immobilière

    2012 - 2013

  • NEXITY GEORGE V GRENOBLE - Responsable des ventes

    2006 - 2010

  • ICADE Lyon - Négociatrice

    2001 - 2005

  • U.T.E.I Lyon - Négociatrice

    1994 - 1998

  • Activité indépendante - Commerciale

    1992 - 1994

  • Investir Promotion - Responsable des ventes

    1989 - 1992

  • SEERI REGIONS GRENOBLE - Négociatrice

    1987 - 1989

  • SMCI GroupePelège - Négociatrice

    1979 - 1987

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Architecture (Lyon)

    Lyon 1974 - 1980

