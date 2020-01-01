Brigitte ROUCHON

-
Promotion Immobilière
- Commercialisatrice
2014 - maintenant
PLURIMMO - GROUPE AVANTIEL
- Responsable des ventes
2013 - 2013
Activité free lance Grenoble
- Négociatrice de promotion immobilière
2012 - 2013
NEXITY GEORGE V GRENOBLE
- Responsable des ventes
2006 - 2010
ICADE Lyon
- Négociatrice
2001 - 2005
U.T.E.I Lyon
- Négociatrice
1994 - 1998
Activité indépendante
- Commerciale
1992 - 1994
Investir Promotion
- Responsable des ventes
1989 - 1992
SEERI REGIONS GRENOBLE
- Négociatrice
1987 - 1989
SMCI GroupePelège
- Négociatrice
1979 - 1987