Briseño Parra OSCAR

Pmp, Pmo, CCNA Cisco, Cibersecurity, Framework, SAFE, Rescuing Projects, Bigdata, Marketing Digital, B to B, Uens, inboud Marketing Digital,Bpm, Ecommers Electronics, Leán Manufacturing, Leán Startups, Kaisen, Kanbam, Scrum Máster, Just in Time, Tpm, Iso 25, Toga, Poka, Robots Fanuc, Systems Adquisition Data, OBDII, OBD III, Nanotechnologies,



Experience

in the following Managers in the Automotive Industry for 24 years: Production, Manufacturing,Programming ,Training Industrial , Quality, Instrumentation, Maintenance, IT and Cisco Networks, Security,Projects , Rescuing Projects , Work Studies, Market Studies, Logistics, Spare Parts Stores, Finished Product, Raw Materials, Bechmarkets; Marketing B to B ; 24 years Industrial Electronics and Telecomunications, 3 years in the Medical Industry; 2 years in the Cement Industry; 47 Years Studies Marketing and Investment



Achievements :

Increase in Productivity from 88 to 100% of Performance, Calculation O.E.E,CPK,APQP, Optimization of Man Machine Interfaces; Process automation projects in Cyclical and Continuous Processes and IT(Inflaestructure, Datacenters,DBAs, Networks Cisco,Security , Backups, Cloud), Cost Reduction Projects Plant Operation plus Innovation Projects Improvement of Work Methods and Procedures, Cost Benefit, Return on Investment, Crowfolding (Investment Projects)