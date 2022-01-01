Menu

Briseño Parra OSCAR

  • Refreshing persperspetive
  • Degustateur de boissons

Canada

En résumé

Pmp, Pmo, CCNA Cisco, Cibersecurity, Framework, SAFE, Rescuing Projects, Bigdata, Marketing Digital, B to B, Uens, inboud Marketing Digital,Bpm, Ecommers Electronics, Leán Manufacturing, Leán Startups, Kaisen, Kanbam, Scrum Máster, Just in Time, Tpm, Iso 25, Toga, Poka, Robots Fanuc, Systems Adquisition Data, OBDII, OBD III, Nanotechnologies,

Experience
in the following Managers in the Automotive Industry for 24 years: Production, Manufacturing,Programming ,Training Industrial , Quality, Instrumentation, Maintenance, IT and Cisco Networks, Security,Projects , Rescuing Projects , Work Studies, Market Studies, Logistics, Spare Parts Stores, Finished Product, Raw Materials, Bechmarkets; Marketing B to B ; 24 years Industrial Electronics and Telecomunications, 3 years in the Medical Industry; 2 years in the Cement Industry; 47 Years Studies Marketing and Investment

Achievements :
Increase in Productivity from 88 to 100% of Performance, Calculation O.E.E,CPK,APQP, Optimization of Man Machine Interfaces; Process automation projects in Cyclical and Continuous Processes and IT(Inflaestructure, Datacenters,DBAs, Networks Cisco,Security , Backups, Cloud), Cost Reduction Projects Plant Operation plus Innovation Projects Improvement of Work Methods and Procedures, Cost Benefit, Return on Investment, Crowfolding (Investment Projects)

Entreprises

  • Refreshing persperspetive - Degustateur de boissons

    Marketing | Canada 2021 - maintenant Degustateur de boissons

  • Flavorwiki - Degustateur de le Norriture

    Marketing | Schwimmt 2021 - maintenant Degustateur des Norriture

  • TrustPilot - Studies Markets and Investment

    Marketing | Schweden 2020 - maintenant Studies Markets and Investment

  • TrustPilot - Schweden

    Marketing | Schweden 2020 - maintenant Studies Markets and Investment, It

  • Domains by proxis LLC - Studies Markets and Investment and It

    Informatique | Etats-unis 2012 - maintenant Studies Markets and Investment, IT

  • Capain - President Operations

    Informatique | Méxique 2011 - maintenant Development Project it and Networks Cisco

  • TrustPilot - Studies Markets and Investment

    Marketing | Schweden 2007 - 2017 Studies Markets and Investment, IT

  • Ipsos (France) - Máster in Marketing Digital

    Marketing | Le Touquet-Paris-Plage (62520) 2007 - maintenant Studies Markets and Investment

  • Jktyre - Manager Operations

    Direction générale | New delhy 2001 - 2011 Administrator Of plant 10000 workers

  • General Motors - Test Engineer

    Production | Etats-unis 2000 - 2002 Test Engineer, Diagnóstics Automotive

Formations

  • Instituto Internacional Español de Marketing Digital

    Murcia España 2018 - 2019 Studies Markets and Investment

  • Universidad Aliat

    Tlalnepantla Edo de Mexico 2009 - 2012 Licenciate Netzwerks

  • Universidad Etac

    Tlalnepantla Edo de Mexico 2009 - 2012 Enginner Computer Networks or Netzwerks

  • Universitat Di Rome

    Romans (01400) 1993 - 1997 Engineer Automata

