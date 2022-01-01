Bruno BANCHI

Fort d'une expérience de 15 ans, mon objectif en tant qu' Architecte d'Infrastructure est la conception et la mise en oeuvre de solution technologique performante et financièrement efficace.
- Conception d'infrastructure forte
- Conseil en strategie et decision technique
- Conseil en deploiement d'infrastucture
- Specialites: vmware, hyper-v, SQL database, layer 2 network.
Mes compétences :
Toeic Gold
ITIL V3 certified
Windows certificate service PKI
Reseaux LAN (layer 2-3), (Cisco, Dell)
Stockage (DAS, SAN, NAS), (SAS, FC, ISCSI, NFS)
Windows Clustering 2003-2008-2012
SQL Server 2000-2005-2008-2012
Infrastructure de monitoring
Message Broker (ActiveMQ)
Microsoft Hyper-V 2008/2012
PCA/PRA
Active Directory 2003/2008/2012
Pas de formation renseignée