Bruno BANCHI

Fort d'une expérience de 15 ans, mon objectif en tant qu' Architecte d'Infrastructure est la conception et la mise en oeuvre de solution technologique performante et financièrement efficace.



- Conception d'infrastructure forte

- Conseil en strategie et decision technique

- Conseil en deploiement d'infrastucture

- Specialites: vmware, hyper-v, SQL database, layer 2 network.



Mes compétences :

Toeic Gold

ITIL V3 certified

Windows certificate service PKI

Reseaux LAN (layer 2-3), (Cisco, Dell)

Stockage (DAS, SAN, NAS), (SAS, FC, ISCSI, NFS)

Windows Clustering 2003-2008-2012

SQL Server 2000-2005-2008-2012

Infrastructure de monitoring

Message Broker (ActiveMQ)

Microsoft Hyper-V 2008/2012

PCA/PRA

Active Directory 2003/2008/2012