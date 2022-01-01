Menu

Bruno BANCHI

NICE

En résumé

Fort d'une expérience de 15 ans, mon objectif en tant qu' Architecte d'Infrastructure est la conception et la mise en oeuvre de solution technologique performante et financièrement efficace.

- Conception d'infrastructure forte
- Conseil en strategie et decision technique
- Conseil en deploiement d'infrastucture
- Specialites: vmware, hyper-v, SQL database, layer 2 network.

Mes compétences :
Toeic Gold
ITIL V3 certified
Windows certificate service PKI
Reseaux LAN (layer 2-3), (Cisco, Dell)
Stockage (DAS, SAN, NAS), (SAS, FC, ISCSI, NFS)
Windows Clustering 2003-2008-2012
SQL Server 2000-2005-2008-2012
Infrastructure de monitoring
Message Broker (ActiveMQ)
Microsoft Hyper-V 2008/2012
PCA/PRA
Active Directory 2003/2008/2012

Entreprises

  • Scientific Games - Responsable Systèmes et Infogérance

    2010 - maintenant - Architecture des Systèmes
    - Déploiement et gestion de l'infrastructure Système et réseaux
    - Infogérance de l'infrastruture système et réseau clients
    - Déploiement et gestion de logiciels metiers

  • Bally Technologies - Responsable Informatique Europe

    2006 - 2010 - Déploiement et gestion du parc informatique Europe
    - Déploiement et gestion de l'infrastructure Système, réseaux et Telecom
    - Gestion de la helpdesk IT Europe
    - Infogérance clients
    - Déploiement et gestion de logiciels metiers

  • Micro Clever Consulting - MCC - Responsable Informatique

    2000 - 2006 - Déploiement et gestion du parc informatique sous Windows 2000 Active Directory
    - Déploiement et gestion de serveurs Linux (sendmail, apache, vsftp, proxy)
    - Infogérance des serveurs clients
    - Déploiement et gestion de l'infrastructure réseau
    - Déploiement et gestion de serveurs MS SQL 2000
    - Gestion de migrations de bases de données MS SQL
    - Développement de site internet

  • SMCI - Groupe Focal - Ingenieur Informatique

    1997 - 2000 En régie chez Thomson Marconi Sonar/Eurotorp/UDSI :
    - Sauvegarde des environnements VAX, VMS, AIX
    - Développement d'une application de Gestion Electronique de Document sous AIX (ksh, csh, awk and perl)
    - Développement de sites Internet
    - Migration d'environnements Windows 9x vers 2000
    - Déploiement et gestion de serveurs Windows NT4
    - Gestion de parcs informatique Windows

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau