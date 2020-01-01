Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bruno GARNIER
Bruno GARNIER
Aix en Provence
En résumé
Http://neectoon.okgr.xyz
Entreprises
QUADRATUS INFORMATIQUE
- Ingénieur commercial
Aix en Provence
2002 - maintenant
Cegid Group
- Ingénieur commercial
Lyon Cedex 09
1991 - 2002
Leroy Merlin
- Chef de secteur commercial
Lezennes
1987 - 1989
Formations
IAE Grenoble ESA
Grenoble
1985 - 1987
Master des Sciences de Gestion
Angélique CAULET
Carle VALERIE
Cedric PASSOT
Christian BERNARDET
Denis BILLMANN
Frédérique TRIFFAUX
Marc MARTIN
Nicolas HALGAND
Stéphane SEEBARUTH