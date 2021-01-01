Retail
Bts BTS ACTIONS COMMERCIALES (COMMERCIALES)
Bts BTS ACTIONS COMMERCIALES (COMMERCIALES)
chef de vente industrie
Point P industrie Simat
chef de vente industrie
Rodez
En résumé
Pas de description
Point P industrie Simat
- Chef de vente industrie
Commercial | Rodez (12000)
2017 - 2020
Point P Docks de l'Oise
- Chef de site
Autre | Lille (59000)
2015 - 2017
Fransbonhomme
- Chef agence
Autre | Valenciennes (59300)
2012 - 2015
FRANS BONHOMME
- Chef de ventes
Commercial | Lille (59000)
2000 - 2011
FRANS BONHOMME
- Attache technico-commercial
Commercial | Douai (59500)
1997 - 2000
France Express
- Commercial
Commercial | Valenciennes (59300)
1994 - 1997
Lycée Charles Deulin (Conde Sur L'Escaut)
Conde Sur L'Escaut
1990 - 1992
bts action commerciale
Lycée Henri Wallon
Valenciennes
1987 - 1989
bac g3
Alexandra BOURSE
Cedric DASSONNEVILLE
éric DANIEL
Luis DE ALBUQUERQUE
Mélanie CHARTRER
Miguel DESFRESNES
Romuald HEBERT
Rosa Maria SOLDI
Tanguy DUMORTIER
Yann ZANETTI