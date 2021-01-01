Menu

Bts BTS ACTIONS COMMERCIALES (COMMERCIALES)

  • chef de vente industrie
  • Point P industrie Simat
  • chef de vente industrie

Rodez

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Point P industrie Simat - Chef de vente industrie

    Commercial | Rodez (12000) 2017 - 2020

  • Point P Docks de l'Oise - Chef de site

    Autre | Lille (59000) 2015 - 2017

  • Fransbonhomme - Chef agence

    Autre | Valenciennes (59300) 2012 - 2015

  • FRANS BONHOMME - Chef de ventes

    Commercial | Lille (59000) 2000 - 2011

  • FRANS BONHOMME - Attache technico-commercial

    Commercial | Douai (59500) 1997 - 2000

  • France Express - Commercial

    Commercial | Valenciennes (59300) 1994 - 1997

Formations

  • Lycée Charles Deulin (Conde Sur L'Escaut)

    Conde Sur L'Escaut 1990 - 1992 bts action commerciale

  • Lycée Henri Wallon

    Valenciennes 1987 - 1989 bac g3

Réseau