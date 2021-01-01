Menu

Camille CHAMOULAUD

SYDNEY

En résumé

Bonjour,

jeune homme d'une trentaine d'année,sportif,rigoureux et
ayant une bonne experience dans la conduite(vehicule militaire,armée de terre;poid lourd a l'armée et en australie;bus sur paris et sa region;ainsi que mes experience personnel),si vous desirez plus d'information,n'hesitez pas a me laisser un message!

merci.

hello,

i have got a large experience about drivers(with military's vehicules;for the left drive to australia with a truck;and with my actual job in the biggest Paris public transport's company"R.A.T.P"like bus driver and others experience again!
if you're interesting about me;don't hesitate to send me a mail!

Thank you.

camille.

Entreprises

  • R.a.t.p - Bus driver

    maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

