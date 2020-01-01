Retail
Camille MALFROY
Camille MALFROY
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Sncf
- Coordinatrice méthodes
2019 - maintenant
CEVA Freight Management
- Agent de transit aérien
2019 - 2019
DHL Global Forwarding
- Agent de transit aérien
La Plaine-Saint-Denis
2018 - 2018
Groupe Psa
- Chef de projet junior
Rueil Malmaison
2017 - 2018
Projet amélioration continue : Mise en place d'un tracking camion, visualisation à l'instant t
Missions : rédaction cahier des charges, collaboration avec un développeur informatique et formation du personnel
Opérationnel : Remplacement poste aux expéditions
Formations
CESI
Ecully
2019 - maintenant
Responsable performance industrielle et innovation
IUT Besançon- Vesoul
Vesoul
2017 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle
The Hague University Of Applied Sciences (The Hague)
The Hague
2016 - maintenant
DUCIS
IUT GEA Besançon
Besancon
2014 - maintenant
DUT GEA
Marketing
Logistique
Management
Ressources Humaines
Droit
Projet tuteuré :
Organisation du défilé de mode GEA édition 2015 au Grand Kursaal de Besançon.
Alumni-Gea BESANÇON
Artur DE FREITAS RIBEIRO
Cédric BERNARD
Florian CHEMY
Justine PENHA
Siona ROBARDET