Camille MALFROY

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Sncf - Coordinatrice méthodes

    2019 - maintenant

  • CEVA Freight Management - Agent de transit aérien

    2019 - 2019

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Agent de transit aérien

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2018 - 2018

  • Groupe Psa - Chef de projet junior

    Rueil Malmaison 2017 - 2018 Projet amélioration continue : Mise en place d'un tracking camion, visualisation à l'instant t

    Missions : rédaction cahier des charges, collaboration avec un développeur informatique et formation du personnel

    Opérationnel : Remplacement poste aux expéditions

Formations

  • CESI

    Ecully 2019 - maintenant Responsable performance industrielle et innovation

  • IUT Besançon- Vesoul

    Vesoul 2017 - maintenant Licence professionnelle

  • The Hague University Of Applied Sciences (The Hague)

    The Hague 2016 - maintenant DUCIS

  • IUT GEA Besançon

    Besancon 2014 - maintenant DUT GEA

    Marketing
    Logistique
    Management
    Ressources Humaines
    Droit

    Projet tuteuré :
    Organisation du défilé de mode GEA édition 2015 au Grand Kursaal de Besançon.

