Candice DUPUIS

LONDRES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Communication culturelle
Recrutement
Sourcing international

Entreprises

  • FDM Group - People Business Partner

    2020 - maintenant

  • FDM Group - HR Business Coordinator

    2019 - 2019

  • LearnLight - Skills Trainer Recruiter

    2017 - 2018 Communicaid is now part of Learnlight! Click here to learn more:
    www.learnlight.com/en/learnlight-press-release

    Responsibilities:

    ►Organisation and management of recruitment campaigns for new language, intercultural and communication skills trainers:

    Screening applications
    Organisation of interviews, evaluation and reference checks
    Leading intercultural interviews
    Maintaining and updating advertising on external websites
    Liaising directly with Communicaid's clients and delegates
    Allocating trainers to courses

    ► Managing all new trainer documentation (contracts, guidelines, agreements, legal compliance, ...)

    ► Conducting inductions

    ► Sourcing and organising interviews for prospective interns and helping managing them

    ► Administrative tasks

  • Communicaid - Training Operations Executive

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Communicaid is a global culture and communication skills consultancy that assists the world’s leading organisations to mitigate the risks and maximise the opportunities of working in a complex and ever-changing international environment.
    We provide a complete suite of consultancy services as well as targeted intercultural, global leadership, language and communication skills training.

  • Alten - HR Partner

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 ALTEN, the European leader in engineering and technology consulting, provides support for its clients’ development strategies in the fields of innovation, R&D and IT systems.

    - Recruitment for Belgium, Switzerland & Luxembourg:
    Sourcing
    Phone Screening CV
    HR Interviews
    Integration Interviews
    Consultants Follow-up
    Working closely with Business Managers
    In charge of job fairs and internal events

    - Sectors:
    Life Science, Automotive, Aeronautical, Space & Defense, Energy, Telecom

  • ANTAL - Consultant junior/stagiaire en recrutement

    London 2013 - 2014 - Thèse de master sur le thème: "Chances and integration of foreign workforce in German engineering companies"
    - Recherche de candidats via réseaux professionnels
    - Premier contact avec les candidats
    - Entretiens téléphoniques (allemand et anglais)
    - Mise à jour du status des candidats

  • Odelo GmbH Schwaikheim - Assistante recrutement et formation

    2012 - 2013 Job étudiant 20h/semaine
    - Sélection des candidats et planification des entretiens
    - Gestion des formations
    - Mise en ligne d´offres d´emploi sur le site web de l´entreprise
    - Création de directives concernant l´intégration des employés internationaux
    - Création de directives pour les entretiens d´embauche
    - Amelioration du kit de bienvenue pour les nouveaux emloyés
    - Amelioration du processus de recrutement

  • Ziehl-Abegg AG - Stagiaire en export

    2011 - 2012 Responsable d'une étude de marché mondiale
    Aide à l'organisation d'un stage d´une semaine pour des étudiants roumains

Formations

  • Rio & Learn (Rio De Janeiro)

    Rio De Janeiro 2014 - 2014

  • Hochschule Heilbronn - Hochschule Für Technik Und Wirtschaft (Heilbronn)

    Heilbronn 2012 - 2014 Master

    Intercultural Studies: Asia Pacific, Arab World, Europe
    International Human Resources
    Intercultural Communication
    International Marketing Management
    International Finance & Economics
    Financial Accounting

  • Anglia Ruskin University (Chelmsford)

    Chelmsford 2010 - 2011 Licence

    Cross-Cultural Issues in International business
    International Marketing
    Strategic Management Analysis
    Sustainable Management Analysis
    Tourism
    Organisational Transformation in Practice

  • IUT Robert Schuman

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2010 DUT

    Economie
    Marketing
    Communication
    Strategie
    Negociation
    Logistique
    Droit
    Culture

  • Lycée General Leclerc

    Saverne 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat

    Sciences Economiques et Sociales

Réseau