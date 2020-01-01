Candice DUPUIS

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Communication culturelle
Recrutement
Sourcing international
Entreprises
FDM Group
- People Business Partner
2020 - maintenant
FDM Group
- HR Business Coordinator
2019 - 2019
LearnLight
- Skills Trainer Recruiter
2017 - 2018Communicaid is now part of Learnlight! Click here to learn more:
www.learnlight.com/en/learnlight-press-release
Responsibilities:
►Organisation and management of recruitment campaigns for new language, intercultural and communication skills trainers:
Screening applications
Organisation of interviews, evaluation and reference checks
Leading intercultural interviews
Maintaining and updating advertising on external websites
Liaising directly with Communicaid's clients and delegates
Allocating trainers to courses
► Managing all new trainer documentation (contracts, guidelines, agreements, legal compliance, ...)
► Conducting inductions
► Sourcing and organising interviews for prospective interns and helping managing them
► Administrative tasks
Alten
- HR Partner
Boulogne-Billancourt2015 - 2016ALTEN, the European leader in engineering and technology consulting, provides support for its clients’ development strategies in the fields of innovation, R&D and IT systems.
- Recruitment for Belgium, Switzerland & Luxembourg:
Sourcing
Phone Screening CV
HR Interviews
Integration Interviews
Consultants Follow-up
Working closely with Business Managers
In charge of job fairs and internal events
- Sectors:
Life Science, Automotive, Aeronautical, Space & Defense, Energy, Telecom
ANTAL
- Consultant junior/stagiaire en recrutement
London2013 - 2014- Thèse de master sur le thème: "Chances and integration of foreign workforce in German engineering companies"
- Recherche de candidats via réseaux professionnels
- Premier contact avec les candidats
- Entretiens téléphoniques (allemand et anglais)
- Mise à jour du status des candidats
Odelo GmbH Schwaikheim
- Assistante recrutement et formation
2012 - 2013Job étudiant 20h/semaine
- Sélection des candidats et planification des entretiens
- Gestion des formations
- Mise en ligne d´offres d´emploi sur le site web de l´entreprise
- Création de directives concernant l´intégration des employés internationaux
- Création de directives pour les entretiens d´embauche
- Amelioration du kit de bienvenue pour les nouveaux emloyés
- Amelioration du processus de recrutement
Ziehl-Abegg AG
- Stagiaire en export
2011 - 2012Responsable d'une étude de marché mondiale
Aide à l'organisation d'un stage d´une semaine pour des étudiants roumains
Formations
Rio & Learn (Rio De Janeiro)
Rio De Janeiro2014 - 2014
Hochschule Heilbronn - Hochschule Für Technik Und Wirtschaft (Heilbronn)
Heilbronn2012 - 2014Master
Intercultural Studies: Asia Pacific, Arab World, Europe
International Human Resources
Intercultural Communication
International Marketing Management
International Finance & Economics
Financial Accounting
Anglia Ruskin University (Chelmsford)
Chelmsford2010 - 2011Licence
Cross-Cultural Issues in International business
International Marketing
Strategic Management Analysis
Sustainable Management Analysis
Tourism
Organisational Transformation in Practice