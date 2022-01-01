Carine BELLOT

-
Talentsoft
- Ingénieure Développement, Lead Software Developer .NET / BI
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - maintenant
-
Doranco Espace Multimédia / M2i Formation
- Développeuse C# / ASP.NET, formatrice
Paris
2012 - 2014
-
Plan créatif Bees'net - Groupe Plan créatif
- Développeuse Flash / Flex
Paris
2009 - 2011
-
TOPO Magazine - Groupe ECM Presse
- Pigiste littéraire
Paris
2004 - 2005
-
Chapitre.com - DirectGroup Bertelsmann France
- Webmaster, chargée de web éditorial et marketing
Paris
2001 - 2009
-
Istituto Professionale Alberghiero Marco Polo / Talk Institute of Languages
- Enseignante de Français Langue Etrangère
Gênes, Italie
1997 - 1998