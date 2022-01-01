Menu

Carine BELLOT

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Talentsoft - Ingénieure Développement, Lead Software Developer .NET / BI

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant

  • Doranco Espace Multimédia / M2i Formation - Développeuse C# / ASP.NET, formatrice

    Paris 2012 - 2014

  • Plan créatif Bees'net - Groupe Plan créatif - Développeuse Flash / Flex

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • TOPO Magazine - Groupe ECM Presse - Pigiste littéraire

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Chapitre.com - DirectGroup Bertelsmann France - Webmaster, chargée de web éditorial et marketing

    Paris 2001 - 2009

  • Istituto Professionale Alberghiero Marco Polo / Talk Institute of Languages - Enseignante de Français Langue Etrangère

    Gênes, Italie 1997 - 1998

Formations