Carine LE GARGEAN

PARIS

En résumé

CLIENTS: IWC Schaffhausen, L'OREAL Luxe, Delsey, Cerruti, Belvedere Vodka, Veuve Clicquot, Johnnie Walker, Remy Martin, J&B, Pernod Ricard, Cartier, Davidoff, Coty Prestige, Zara, Generali Patrimoine...etc.

CRUSH AGENCY, Agence événementielle spécialisée dans l'Art et la Musique, place la culture et la création au coeur de votre événement et donne vie à de nouvelles formes de collaborations entre marques et artistes.
#Events #Music and #More

CRUSH AGENCY is a Paris-based event agency specialized in Arts and Music. By placing culture and creation at the heart of our concepts, we bring life to new kinds of collaborations between brands and artists.
Entreprises

  • Crush Agency - Créatrice d'opportunités

    2017 - maintenant

  • Free Lance - Directrice de projet en Communication - Evénementiel

    2015 - maintenant

  • Rockcorps - Directrice de la Communication

    2014 - 2015

  • Magic Garden Agency - Directrice de Clientèle

    PARIS 2011 - 2013 Gestion des comptes Grand Marnier, Google, GIP JEM Normandie 2014, Heineken, Danone Eaux France, Interbev, Warner Bros

  • Rockcorps - Responsable Communication - Marketing

    2010 - 2010 Organisation de la 3ème édition du Programme Orange Rockcorps à Marseille (2000 pax) et Paris (5000 pax).

  • Freelance - Chef de projet senior

    2006 - 2010 LE PUBLIC SYSTEME
    Organisation d'un événement à Ghadamès dans le cadre des 10 ans de l'Union Africaine (350 pax)

    PUBLICIS EVENTS
    * LG Digital Summit (200 pax)
    * Inauguration du Store Sony Style avenue Georges V, Paris (600 pax)
    * Baptême du maxi Trimaran Banque Populaire V, le plus grand trimaran de course océanique au monde, Nantes (120 000 pax)
    * Convention des cadres dirigeants Air France, Paris (1500 pax)
    * Lancement mondial de Laguna 3 en marge du salon de Francfort 2007 (35 pays, 30 000 pax)
    * Convention commerciale Renault (250 pax)

  • Yves Rocher - Chargée de mission événementielle

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2006 - 2006 Organisation de la 3ème édition du Festival Photo Nature et Paysage de La Gacilly, sous l'égide du groupe Yves Rocher.
    100 000 pax

