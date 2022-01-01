Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine PERCHERON
Ajouter
Carine PERCHERON
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
X
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion des ressources humaines
Ingénierie de formation
Entreprises
Mairie de Lyon
- Chargée de mission RH
Lyon
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IGS
Lyon
2009 - 2010
MASTER 2
Réseau
Antonio SANCHEZ
Chantal SEMELLE
Frédérique TEA
Helene TILLY
Laurent HILLAU
Pierre FOURNIR
Stéphane DABAS
Stéphane KOUASSI
Valerie BERGERE