Carlo ASCIOLLA
Carlo ASCIOLLA
LOIRE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Responsable Commercial
Entreprises
international plastic industrie
- Responsable commercial food service
2010 - maintenant
Responsable commercial grand compte.
Je développe le réseau Food service/cash&carry/GSS/Hygiénistes
Ilford photo argentique et numérique
- Responsable commercial
2007 - 2009
Developper les ventes auprès d'une clientèle de grossistes,distributeurs, revendeurs,sur l'ensemble du marché photo argentique et numérique
Formations
Lycée Tezenas Du Montcel (St Etienne)
St Etienne
1981 - 1990
Bac G2
Réseau
Claire MOLLIEN
Freddy CHATAIGNER
Jean François LONGY
Jean-Marie LIOT
Laurent RULLIERE
Marie-Odile ARNAUD
Nadine BONNEAU
Pierre DUPONT
Richard FOURNIER
Sylvain GIROUX