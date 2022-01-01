Carlos LOPES

-
Skano Group AS
- Europe Sales Manager
2012 - maintenant
-
NOW! Innovations
- Europe Sales Director
2011 - 2012
- Business development in Western Europe mostly Spain, UK, Portugal and France- Creation of marketing materials (Content, Design, Translation)- Preparation of International Exhibitions (Booth design, Logistics, Set up)
-
NetLead OÜ
- SEO Site Manager
2010 - 2011
Internet Marketing CampaignsDevelopment of long term partnerships with settled budget
-
Billards Chevillotte
- International Area Manager
2006 - 2009
Creation of a Business to Business distribution channel International fairs & Exhibitions Sourcing new distribution networks (USA, Russia, South America) International market survey
-
Billards Chevillotte
- Export Sales Manager
2006 - 2007
Sales responsible of high-end billiards to international costumers (B to C) Sourcing new clients (USA, Europe, UAE, Russia) Responsible for online clients
-
CHOPIN Technologies
- Export Sales Manager Assistant
VILLENEUVE LA GARENNE
2004 - 2006
Export sales representative for Portuguese market Export sales administration (invoices, transport organization, payment terms)