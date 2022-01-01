Menu

Carlos LOPES

ESTONIA

En résumé

Profil détaillé sur linkedin : https://ee.linkedin.com/in/carloslopes2/fr
CV disponible sur : http://cv.carloslopes.fr

Entreprises

  • Skano Group AS - Europe Sales Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • NOW! Innovations - Europe Sales Director

    2011 - 2012 - Business development in Western Europe mostly Spain, UK, Portugal and France- Creation of marketing materials (Content, Design, Translation)- Preparation of International Exhibitions (Booth design, Logistics, Set up)

  • NetLead OÜ - SEO Site Manager

    2010 - 2011 Internet Marketing CampaignsDevelopment of long term partnerships with settled budget

  • Billards Chevillotte - International Area Manager

    2006 - 2009 Creation of a Business to Business distribution channel International fairs & Exhibitions Sourcing new distribution networks (USA, Russia, South America) International market survey

  • Billards Chevillotte - Export Sales Manager

    2006 - 2007 Sales responsible of high-end billiards to international costumers (B to C) Sourcing new clients (USA, Europe, UAE, Russia) Responsible for online clients

  • CHOPIN Technologies - Export Sales Manager Assistant

    VILLENEUVE LA GARENNE 2004 - 2006 Export sales representative for Portuguese market Export sales administration (invoices, transport organization, payment terms)

Formations

  • Master Of Management & Marketing At IFAG PARIS

    2006 - 2009

  • Bachelor In International Business

    2006 - 2009

Réseau