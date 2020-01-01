Caroline LE MOIGNE

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
AMYRIS
- Pilot Plant Manager
2013 - maintenant
Direct 10-person team responsible for renewable products pilot production.
Institute Operational Excellence: review SOPs, improve workflow process based on capacity models, implement 5S, increase runs quality by reducing contamination and guaranteeing 85% of operational performance.
Partner with process development and manufacturing group to successfully transfer new synthetic biology processes.
Manage the BioProcess Plateform, collaboration with TOTAL New Energies USA.
-
FERMENTALG
- Responsable de la plateforme Fermentation (R&D-Pilote)
2012 - 2012
-
FERMENTALG
- Head of Fermentation Process Development
2012 - 2012
Fermentalg is a cleantech company that offers an alternative and sustainable solution using microalgae potential. The technology allows the development of new microalgae-derived products for biofuel, cosmetics, and green chemistry, human and animal nutrition.
Managed 13-person R&D team focused on DHA & EPA production by microalgae.
Achieved a process transfer at production scale in 4,000L bioreactor.
Won phase II of European project EIMA, a 1M EUR refunds on a total 14.6 M EUR Oseo sponsorship.
Led 12 new bench bioreactors installation and two 150L bioreactors revamping.
-
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Application specialist
AUBAGNE
2011 - 2012
-
GreenLight Biosciences
- Fermentation Engineer (consultant)
2011 - 2011
-
Sartorius
- Applications Specialist
2011 - 2012
Sartorius is one of the world's leading providers of laboratory and process technologies and equipment for the biotech, pharma and food industries, as well as from public research institutes and laboratories
Represented technical expertise in fermentation and cell culture processes to Sartorius customers in New England and Canada: Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur, Shire, Abbott, Pfizer, BMS, MIT...
Trained customers on all the fermentation products, reusable and disposable from 500mL to 1,000L and acted as the Voice of the Customer.
Supported Product Management and Field Sales with providing technical presentations, analyzing market and competitor benchmark.
-
SEDERMA, groupe CRODA
- Chef du département Nouvelles Technologies
2006 - 2010
Responsable R&D et production Biotechnologie
- mise en place de nouveaux actifs cosmétiques et du suivi de la production à l’échelle industrielle (600L - 30m3)
- Encadrement de 8 personnes (4 cadres et 4 techniciens) : fermentation, biotechnologie végétale, purification
- A l’interface avec les services Brevet, Toxicologie, Marketing, Commercial, Evaluation, Formulation
- Auditeur interne ISO 14001 et OHSAS 18001
-
SEDERMA, groupe CRODA
- Chef de groupe Biotechnologie
2004 - 2006
Ingénieur R&D en fermentation
- Encadrement 2 techniciens
- mise en place de nouveaux projets pour la production d'actifs cosmétiques à partir de micro-organismes: scale-up jusqu'à 600L (fermenteur/unité de filtration tangentielle)
-
SEDERMA
- Head of Biotechnology Department
2004 - 2010
Sederma is a world leader in the field of active ingredients for skin and hair care. It has developed a unique range of biochemical actives, with substantiated efficacy, for sebum regulation, wrinkle reduction, skin firming, protection from free radicals and a host of other benefits. Customers are L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Clarins, ..
Managed 4 teams in R&D (fermentation, plant cells, analytical) and Production (+20 products catalogue).
Successfully developed and brought to manufacturing stage 4 products: Subliskin® (oligosaccharides), Resistem® (phenylethanoids), Venuceane® (protein), O.D.A. White (Fatty Acid).
Interacted daily with multidisciplinary groups as production, patent, toxicology, marketing, commercial, in vitro testing, clinical testing, formulation and regulatory departments.
Involved in product launch and supported marketing and commercial departments by providing technical presentations to Clarins and L'Oreal and worldwide sales Rep. on biotechnology actives.
Provided technical consultation on 30,000L bioreactors and downstream equipment for a new plant (Croda, UK)
Built a new lab and pilot facility for plant cells technology:
* Led a $900K project to create a fully equipped new lab and production line (200L)
* Validated engineering drawings, evaluated trials with suppliers and wrote Hazard Studies.
Increased team from 2 to 11 people and lab superficies per 3 in 4 years
Member of HSE group and internal auditor for ISO 18001 and ISO 14001.
-
KURIOS (INVE), service R&D
- Chef de projet
2001 - 2004
Chef de projet détachée à l’IFREMER de Nantes (20 mois) puis au CWBI à Liège (11 mois)
Conception d’un concentré de microalgues produites en fermenteur par voie hétérotrophe destiné à l’alimentation aquacole
- Encadrement de stagiaires et de techniciens (3 personnes)
- Rédaction de rapports (ANVAR)
- savoir-faire : plan d’expériences, transfert de production de la fiole au fermenteur de 2m3, centrifugation, atomisation, lyophilisation
-
KURIOS (INVE)
- Fermentation Scientist
2001 - 2004
INVE, a holding of Belgian origin, provides advanced solutions for animal rearing, both in agriculture and aquaculture. Their focus is on nutrition and health for reared animals, especially the early life stages.
Created a full production line of viable microalgae for aquaculture applications.
Developed microalgae screening protocols, DoE and scale-up experiments and obtained a high cell density of Chlorella ( 140 g/L DW) produced under heterotrophic conditions in 2,000L stainless bioreactor.
Write annual reports for innovation national agency (ANVAR).
-
BEGHIN-SAY, laboratoire R&D, Toulouse
- Stage Ingénieur
2001 - 2001
PROJET : optimisation de la culture d’Aspergillus niger pour la production de la fructosyltransférase, enzyme utilisée pour la production de fructooligosaccharides (Actilight®)
- mise en place d'un milieu défini optimisé pour la production de la fructosyltransférase
- réalisation de culture en fermenteur de 2L
- stage de 6 mois
-
DENMARK TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, département Biotechnologie, Lynbgy (DK)
- Stage Ingénieur
2000 - 2000
PROJET : évaluation des performances de souches modifiées de Saccharomyces cerevisiae pour la production de bio-éthanol à partir d’effluents industriels lignocellulosiques riches en xylose.
- Mise en culture en fermenteur de 2L et comparaison du potentiel de biotransformation de différentes souches de Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- expériences réalisées pour un étudiant en thèse
-stage de 4 mois