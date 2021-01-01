Menu

Caroline MEUREE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Créative et dynamique, je suis reconnue pour mon organisation et mon aisance relationnelle.

Mes compétences :
Bureautique, Diplôme C2I
Informatique
Conception
Création
Communication
Evénementiel

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Conseil des Vins de Saint-Emilion - Assistante Communication & Marketing

    2014 - 2014 - Actions de communication menées en France et à l'étranger en B to C et B to B afin de promouvoir les vins de Saint-Emilion
    - Participation à l'organisation de grands événements : Bordeaux fête le vin, Jurade Fête de Printemps & Ban des Vendanges, Eat Brussels Drink Bordeaux, HK Wine and dine
    - Mise à jour des supports de communication

  • Vignobles Clément Fayat - Assistante Communication

    2013 - 2014 - Communication externe
    - Communication interne
    - Événementiel
    - Développement œnotourisme

    Château La Dominique - Château Fayat - Château Clément-Pichon

  • Service Fêtes et Animation - CLAVIM - Vacataire évènementiel

    2012 - 2013

  • DELLING EXPO - Chef de Projet Junior

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2013 Alternance Master 1 Communication à Paris

    Responsable Communication sur le salon MIF Expo

    - Production salons professionnels et grand public : prospection, commercialisation
    - Promotion des évènements, médiaplanning, création graphique
    - Community management

  • Caisse d'Épargne - Agent Bancaire

    2011 - 2012 Alternance troisième année ISAM pour l'obtention licence.

  • AELIA - Assistante de Communication

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2011 - 2011 - Mise en œuvre d’évènements et animations
    - Réalisation de supports de communication (Affiches)
    - Merchandising

  • AELIA AEROBOUTIQUE - Conseillère de Vente

    2010 - 2011 CDI Etudiants

  • Crédit Agricole - Stagiaire

    Montrouge 2010 - 2010 Tenue de Guichet, phoning
    Réalisations d'animations promotionnelles bancaires

  • Mc Donald's - Agent Polyvalent

    guyancourt 2009 - 2009

Formations

