Caroline MEUREE

Créative et dynamique, je suis reconnue pour mon organisation et mon aisance relationnelle.
Mes compétences :
Bureautique, Diplôme C2I
Informatique
Conception
Création
Communication
Evénementiel
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Conseil des Vins de Saint-Emilion
- Assistante Communication & Marketing
2014 - 2014- Actions de communication menées en France et à l'étranger en B to C et B to B afin de promouvoir les vins de Saint-Emilion
- Participation à l'organisation de grands événements : Bordeaux fête le vin, Jurade Fête de Printemps & Ban des Vendanges, Eat Brussels Drink Bordeaux, HK Wine and dine
- Mise à jour des supports de communication
Vignobles Clément Fayat
- Assistante Communication
2013 - 2014- Communication externe
- Communication interne
- Événementiel
- Développement œnotourisme
Château La Dominique - Château Fayat - Château Clément-Pichon
Service Fêtes et Animation - CLAVIM
- Vacataire évènementiel
2012 - 2013
DELLING EXPO
- Chef de Projet Junior
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX2012 - 2013Alternance Master 1 Communication à Paris
Responsable Communication sur le salon MIF Expo
- Production salons professionnels et grand public : prospection, commercialisation
- Promotion des évènements, médiaplanning, création graphique
- Community management
Caisse d'Épargne
- Agent Bancaire
2011 - 2012Alternance troisième année ISAM pour l'obtention licence.
AELIA
- Assistante de Communication
NEUILLY SUR SEINE2011 - 2011- Mise en œuvre d’évènements et animations
- Réalisation de supports de communication (Affiches)
- Merchandising
AELIA AEROBOUTIQUE
- Conseillère de Vente
2010 - 2011CDI Etudiants
Crédit Agricole
- Stagiaire
Montrouge2010 - 2010Tenue de Guichet, phoning
Réalisations d'animations promotionnelles bancaires