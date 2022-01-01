Catherine FLORENT

I am looking for a Project Coordination / Management job in the field of Child Protection, in contact with children: a long term commitment and paid position after 18 months of volunteer missions in NGO schools and home centers in South East Asia.



Competences: Extensive experience in Project Management and in Diversity in teamwork; Trust building; Individual’s strengths and diversity focus; giving Ownership;

SCRIPT: Creative story writing is a method I use to develop children English practice and life skills and foster their creative thinking. In the same way, life skills and child rights topics could also be developed in storytelling and publishing



Background

-7 years of expatriation in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand

-4 years of Coaching practice in Asia;

-23 years experience in Brand-building and Communications, in consulting and multinational companies in France: Strategy and planning, implementation and follow through, management of cross-functional and multicultural teams, and cross-organizational players



Testimonial:

"Catherine was extremely well organized and reliable, and provided excellent methods for delivering sessions that developed the children's creative thinking, writing and storytelling, as well as life skills of working as a team, respect and cooperation. The children were very enthused and showed a great deal of English and personal development from her time here." SCH









Mes compétences :

Building relationship of trust

Coaching

Creative thinking

Project management

Communication

Interpersonal skills

ONG