Catherine FLORENT

En résumé

I am looking for a Project Coordination / Management job in the field of Child Protection, in contact with children: a long term commitment and paid position after 18 months of volunteer missions in NGO schools and home centers in South East Asia.

Competences: Extensive experience in Project Management and in Diversity in teamwork; Trust building; Individual’s strengths and diversity focus; giving Ownership;
SCRIPT: Creative story writing is a method I use to develop children English practice and life skills and foster their creative thinking. In the same way, life skills and child rights topics could also be developed in storytelling and publishing

Background
-7 years of expatriation in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand
-4 years of Coaching practice in Asia;
-23 years experience in Brand-building and Communications, in consulting and multinational companies in France: Strategy and planning, implementation and follow through, management of cross-functional and multicultural teams, and cross-organizational players

Testimonial:
"Catherine was extremely well organized and reliable, and provided excellent methods for delivering sessions that developed the children's creative thinking, writing and storytelling, as well as life skills of working as a team, respect and cooperation. The children were very enthused and showed a great deal of English and personal development from her time here." SCH




Mes compétences :
Building relationship of trust
Coaching
Creative thinking
Project management
Communication
Interpersonal skills
ONG

Entreprises

  • Mina Ma Haw, Starfish (SCHSF), Sok Sabay, CHL - Volunteer in Child Protection, South East Asia

    2011 - maintenant -Creative English story writing workshops (Kamishibai and book formats)
    -Yoga class ; swimming
    - English, Social studies teaching,

    at Min Ma Haw boarding school for Burmese migrants, Mae Sot, Thailand
    Sok Sabay charity residential shelter, 34 children age 7-18, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
    Starfish Home and School, 2 classes, 7-9 and 10-14, of residents children, Chiang Mai, Thailand
    CHL Changing Lives opening school, children 7-18 grades 1 and 2, Siem Reap, Cambodia

  • Energie Creative - Founder and Managing Director

    2008 - 2011 Executive coaching
    "The greatest good we can do for others is not to share our riches with them but to reveal to them their own." Benjamin Disraeli

    -Coaching practice in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Switzerland, France
    Focus on Communication and Leadership; Professional orientation
    Clients: Middle to General Managers, Project leaders, Entrepreneurs

    -Past-Executive Vice-President of Hong Kong International Coaching Community
    Organized the Professional Developments Meetings in 2008 and 2009 boosting their number (x3) of learning and sharing experiences.

  • LOUIS VUITTON - International Advertising Senior Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2004 -Responsible for European zone (21 countries) including Russia and India
    -Implement worldwide brand strategy in media and stores, and publishing.

    -> Facilitating local adaptation and adhesion, and ensuring global consistency
    -> Management of multicultural and multidisciplinary teams, at HQ, regional and local levels

  • Independant Consultant - Marketing and Communication Consulting

    1997 - 2001 In Hong Kong: Saminco Int'l, fashion shoes/Hong Kong;
    In Paris: -Men cosmetics market study; -CDC corporate publishing; -Nomad Bouygues Telecom launch;

  • Groupe Pierre & Vacances - Corporate and Marketing Communications Senior Manager

    1991 - 1996 Management of 6 people, 10 M€ Communications budget for the European leader in leisure property, 52 resorts and hotels.

    -> Built up a Group corporate identity and culture change throughout both activities;
    -> Guided "2 activities/2cultures" teams to strategic cohesion and synergy
    -> Strengthened and led Tourism marketing activity: upgraded brand image, launched major resort, built Customer Relationship Management process and programs: 80% global occupancy rate in mid season

  • PBE Agency - Account Director

    1986 - 1990 -Account Management and profit margin responsibility
    -Brand positioning, strategy, action plan and budget elaboration and recommendation
    -Implementation of communications, advertising, operational marketing activities
    -Teams, partners, providers management

    -> Within a new management, reinforced Claude/GTE brand image and sales force motivation, launched B2B and B2C products, positioned 4 new brands: a 3 exclusive years collaboration -> +40% over sales objectives;
    -> Re-built and launched Pam Pam creative brand with a "chic and convivial" soft drink on a niche market;
    -> reset account management and collaboration to retain client
    -> Business development: + 400%.

  • GGK/Havas, DDB, Ideodis agencies - Account Manager

    1980 - 1985 Branded consumer goods advertising campaigns for Courreges in Blue/fragrances, Ercuis/silverware, Dermastine/skincare, Audi/car

    -> "Lion de bronze" award at the Cannes Advertising Festival for Eminence creative campaign (brand rejuvenation)

