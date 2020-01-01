Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine LE CLERC
Ajouter
Catherine LE CLERC
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://siorel.okzu.xyz
Entreprises
association
- Vice présidente
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Tourisme (Paris)
Paris
1979 - 1981
Réseau
Edith BURON
Le Noan GUY
Les Curieux À PARIS
Maëlle HILIQUIN
Marie-Françoise PHILIPPON
Robert CAILLOL
Yolanda ALLEGRINI