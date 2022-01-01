Menu

Catherine LOMBARD

COLUMBIA

En résumé

Après 10 années passées aux Etats-Unis, je souhaiterais poursuivre ma carrière et faire profiter de mon expérience et de mes acquis mon pays d'origine : La FRANCE.

I received a bac S in Metz, France, and then move to Sofia Antipolis, France were I attented the EAI tech. After my first two years of Bachelor at the EAI Tech, I transferred to Virginia Tech where I pursued a Bachelor in Biology and started working as an undergraduate researcher. Upon receiving my B.S, I entered the Ph.D program at Virginia tech and started stduying the role of Fas-Ligand in anti-tumor immunology first as a teaching assistant, and then as a research assistant. After a year my advisor and his entire lab moved to Richmond, VA where I pursued my Ph.D studying cannabinoids as a research assistant. After receiving my Ph.D, I followed my advisor to Columbia, SC where I am currently a postdoctoral fellow.
My main centers of interest are cancer immunology, immunotoxicology and autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Mes compétences :
Biologie
Immunologie

Entreprises

  • Universite de caroline du sud - medical college a Columbia - Postdoc

    2005 - maintenant Most of my work involves cannabinoids: I am studying the effects of perinatal exposure to THC on the immune system , as well as the effects of cannabinoids on bone marrow progenitors. In addition, I am investigating the potential use of cannabinoids in the treatment of cancers that are resistant to traditional treatments.
    My other projects involve studying the role of CD44 in MS and its murine model EAE, as well as investigating the mechanism(s) by which cannabinoids ameliorate the symptoms of MS.
    For the past year I have been introduced to new techiques such as the Bioplex assay, Electromobility Shift Assay, small interfering RNA, nested PCR, and a little confocal microscopy.
    I have submitted several small grant applications and reviewed papers for a number of journals.
    Two patents involving the work I have conducted are in the process of being submitted.
    Also, during the lab's transition from Richmond, VA to Columbia, SC I was the Radiation safety and the Health and safety officer.

  • Dept. biologie Virginia Poly.Institute a blacksburg VA - Research assistant

    2000 - 2000 My main project was to investigate the role of Fas-Ligand in anti-tumor immunity. During that year I was introduced to cell/tissue culture, staining and flow cytometry, as well as 51-Cr release assay and 3-H thymidine incorporation assay.
    The results obtained were presented at the meeting the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Gene Therapy meeting, and published in Clinical Immunology.
    In addition, I taught the General Biology lab.

  • Dep.microbiologie/immunologie medical college of virginia- virginia commonwealth university Richmond - Research assistant

    2000 - 2005 Our lab was focused on two main aspects: anti-tumor immunology and immunotoxicology. My projects covered a little of both topics as I was studying the effets of cannabinoids on both normal and transformed immune cells to investigate the potential use of these compounds as therapeutic treatments for immune cancers as well as auto-immune and inflammatory disorders. Working on these projects I became familiar with a range of molecular and cell biology techniques including cell/tissue culture,Polymerase Chain Reaction,Western blot analysis, microarray, flow cytometry, cell sorting, 3-H thymidine incorporation assay, 51-Cr release assay, and ELISA. The experiments performed in vivo involved C57BL/6,B6C3HF1,Dba/2, and nude mice and required injections i.p, iv., or in the foot pad, and collection of various tissues such as blood, thymus, spleen and bone marrow.
    The results obtained were presented at various local and national meetings such as the meeting of the Virginia Academy of Science, the Society of Toxicology, the American Association for Cancer Research,and the American Cancer Society, Where I have received travel awards. In addition, the results were published in peer reviewed journals such as Clinical Immunology and Leukemia Research.
    In addition, I participated in projects published in Blood, the Journal of Immunology, the Journal of Pharmacology and experimental Therapeutics.
    the work on cannbinoids resulted in the submission of a patent proposing the "Treatment of malignacies of the Immune System Using Coumpounds that target CB1 and CB2 Receptors.
    I have also taught the discussion session of the Infection and Immunity for Dentistry course.
    Finally, I have been in charge of Radiation Safety and Ordering Supplies.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel