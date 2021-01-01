Cécile HAUSER

-
PwC Luxembourg
- HR Assistant
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
-
Robert Half
- Consultant
Courbevoie
2007 - 2012
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the first and largest specialised recruitment firm and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: RHI). In Asia Pacific, the company’s specialised staffing divisions include Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, Robert Half® Financial Services Group and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting, finance and banking; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled temporary administrative support personnel; Robert Half® Technology, for information technology professionals; and Robert Half® Human Resources, for highly skilled human resources professionals.
In 2009 Robert Half International was ranked number one in our industry on FORTUNE® magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies”. There are more than 360 Robert Half locations in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America with more than 12,000 employees
Robert Half International pioneered specialised recruitment services and is the world's leader in the field today. Founded in 1948, the company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: RHI) and operates around the world placing highly qualified professionals on a temporary and permanent basis.
Whether you are actively or passively looking, give us a call on +352 26730628 to discuss your (future) career or to find out how we can help you filling your vacancies.
Robert Half assures you don't miss any opportunities and stay in touch with the market!
-
Hotel Sheraton Aerogolf Luxembourg
- Guest Service Agent
2006 - 2007
As the dynamic heart of Starwood, Sheraton brand has an unmatched portfolio of resorts, convention hotels and Starwood Vacation Ownership locations. And our pipeline is stronger
than ever. This is Sheraton Hotels today. A global icon building on our rich heritage.
-
Mercure Kikuoka Golf Club
- Réceptionniste
2005 - 2005
-
"The hotel is located in exceptional natural surroundings, just 20 minutes drive from the city of Luxembourg and features 59 classic rooms, 14 duplex rooms and two suites with elegant, refined decor. The hotel also offers a traditional restaurant, a bar,five meeting rooms, an indoor pool, saunas, jacuzzis, fitness centre, solarium (centre closed 2 - 12 January 2011) and an 18 hole golf course."
-
Grand Hôtel Géradmer
- Réceptionniste
2002 - 2003
-
Europair USA
- Au Pair
2001 - 2002