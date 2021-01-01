Cedric LAMORINIERE

I am currently working as a Software Engineer at Amadeus within the Travel Services Leisure (TSL). I am taking part in developing the "Amadeus Rail Plus" solution: service back-end programming using C++ programming language in a linux oriented environment. I am also working on new provider integration in the Rail Distribution Service back-end using C++, XML and Oracle... Finally I am taking part in the design and implementation of a brand new rail schedule and quote multi provider data caching solution.



Mes compétences :

Architecte

Architecte Réseaux

Multimedia

Video

VOD