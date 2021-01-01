Menu

Cédric LESUEUR

CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE

En résumé

Hi i am cedric lesueur this is my blog https://t.co/5BXBYLMt52

Entreprises

  • APOLOGIC - CHEF DE PROJET TELEGESTION

    CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 2010 - maintenant

  • APOLOGIC - Chargé de mission

    CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 2008 - maintenant

  • APOLOGIC APPLICATIONS - Coordinateur technique

    2005 - 2007

  • APOLOGIC APPLICATIONS - Assistant qualité logiciels

    1999 - 2004

Formations

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1994 - 1995 1 ère année Doctorat

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1993 - 1994 DEA Aménagement du Territoire Option Transports

  • Université Rouen

    Mont Saint Aignan 1991 - 1993 Licence et Maitrise Aménagement du Territoire

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1989 - 1991 Deug Aménagement du territoire

  • Lycée Porte Oceane

    Le Havre 1986 - 1989 Bac B

