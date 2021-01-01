Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cédric LESUEUR
Ajouter
Cédric LESUEUR
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Hi i am cedric lesueur this is my blog
https://t.co/5BXBYLMt52
Entreprises
APOLOGIC
- CHEF DE PROJET TELEGESTION
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE
2010 - maintenant
APOLOGIC
- Chargé de mission
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE
2008 - maintenant
APOLOGIC APPLICATIONS
- Coordinateur technique
2005 - 2007
APOLOGIC APPLICATIONS
- Assistant qualité logiciels
1999 - 2004
Formations
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1994 - 1995
1 ère année Doctorat
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1993 - 1994
DEA Aménagement du Territoire Option Transports
Université Rouen
Mont Saint Aignan
1991 - 1993
Licence et Maitrise Aménagement du Territoire
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1989 - 1991
Deug Aménagement du territoire
Lycée Porte Oceane
Le Havre
1986 - 1989
Bac B
Réseau
Bruno Charles PIRIS
Dominique PIPON
Luc CHOSAL
Mahdi ABBI
Marc GINGUENÉ
Maryse DUVAL
Nicolas RICARD
Patrick LANCIER