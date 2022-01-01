Célia AMERIOU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Organized, dynamic and resourceful student at INSEEC Paris, with strong interest for Corporate/Institutionnal Client Relationship management. Currently looking for a first position in link with Corporate Client Relationship in a Bank or an Audit Firm.
My motto: "We must aim for the moon, because at least If we fail, we will end up in the stars". Oscar Wilde
Mes compétences :
Organisée
Sociable et Responsable
Capacité d'adaptation
Attentif et à l'écoute
Travail en équipe
Gout du travail bien fait
