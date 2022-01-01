Menu

Célia AMERIOU

Paris

Organized, dynamic and resourceful student at INSEEC Paris, with strong interest for Corporate/Institutionnal Client Relationship management. Currently looking for a first position in link with Corporate Client Relationship in a Bank or an Audit Firm.

My motto: "We must aim for the moon, because at least If we fail, we will end up in the stars". Oscar Wilde

Mes compétences :
Organisée
Sociable et Responsable
Capacité d'adaptation
Attentif et à l'écoute
Travail en équipe
Gout du travail bien fait
Travail bien fait

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Junior Relationship Manager Mid-Cap/Large-Cap - Corporate Banking

    Paris 2016 - maintenant As a pair of a Senior Relationship Manager, my daily tasks are :
    -Support the Senior Relationship Manager in the development of a Corporate client portfolio by prospecting and preparing client meeting in a commercial and risk perspective.
    -Formalize business opportunities with the Senior Relationship Manager for clients and prospect
    -Support the Senior Relationship Manager in the funding request by making analysis of the companies financial statement
    -Perform analysis of the composition, the evolution of GNP, client profitability and highlight improvement areas
    -Maintain a high quality of client servicing by answering client requests and making sure products landscape's informations are updated.

  • LCL - Corporate/Private Client Advisor Assistant

    Villejuif 2016 - maintenant Help Advisors in the development of a private and corporate clients portfolio by :
    - Analyse investment needs of corporate client
    - Prospect new corporate clients
    - Perform the wealth analysis and identify private client needs
    - Sell elaborate and specific products such as life insurance, capitalisation products, diversified products or portfolio management

  • ABN AMRO - Intern Investment Advisory Department

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2015 Monitoring of MIFID 2 changement about investment advice (Rebates Process ; Independant/Dependant strategy)
    Monitoring of changement about Sustainability indicators
    Assist Relationship Manager and Investment Advisors in their daily tasks (Execution of Bank Transfers, Reinvest dividends, Research of information for new prospects)

  • Quantcube Technology - BIG DATA Analyst (Part time)

    2014 - 2015 Provide analysis of big data to allow calibrating trading algorithm by:
    Followed events companies on social networks
    Followed product launches on social networks

  • LCL - Bank Reception Officer (Part time)

    Villejuif 2014 - 2015 Organisation of the reception area and supports to relationship manager
    Promotion and sales of products and services
    Ensure simple operations at the reception
    Provide solutions to customer complaints

  • La France Ô Si ! - Accounting and Commercial Assistant

    2014 - 2014 Ensure quarterly fiscal management
    Reorganisation of the financial structure
    Ensure the conduct of an annual budget
    Management of all administrative tasks
    Assess product profitability
    Analysis of the economical environment

  • PRINCESSE TAM TAM - Sales Consultant

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Commercial support to the sales force on the Princess TamTam Bon Marché site during peak periods.
    (Sale advices, logistics preparation)

  • Okaidi - Sales Consultant

    Roubaix 2013 - 2013 Host Customer
    Organisation, management and supervision of the store
    Inventory and Logistic management

  • BNP Paribas Investment Partners - Business Support and Product Manager Assistant

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Product manager assistant:

    Creation of a historical database for all contracts
    Update the database of reporting financial support
    Creation of a folder for financial document on an intranet for commercial teams

    Commercial support:

    Preparation of the Monitoring event (Day devoted to the presentation of annual report and management and fund performance: logistics tracking, rereading of performance records, participation in the organisation of the reception
    Development of hierarchy to optimize their websites updates
    Participation in a communication operation to the attention of client

  • Compagnie des Alpes - Multipurpose agent Grévin

    Paris 2011 - 2012 During school holidays (Duration: 5 weeks)
    Host customer at the entry and cash desk

  • Promod - Sales Consultant

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2011 - 2011 Host Customer
    Organisation, management and supervision of the store
    Inventory and Logistic management

Formations

  • INSEEC, Business School

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Master

    The courses include the following : Corporate Finance, Financial and Monetary Economics, Financial Theory, Risk Management Banking, Financial Analysis, Financial Mathematics, Banking, Bank and Market, Portfolio Management
    Case studies :
    Financial Analysis for a Credit committee (BPI France) A+
    Leveraged Buyout for a Credit committee (BPI France) B
    Credit-Insurance of a Credit committee (Atrad

  • Lycée Lerebours

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Mention: B+
    The courses include the following : Economy and Law, Management and Accounting, Mathematics, Philosophy, General Culture, Foreign Language

  • Lycée Protectorat Saint Joseph

    Aulnay Sous Bois 2009 - 2011 A Level : Speciality Human Resources

    Mention B+ (Valedictorian)

