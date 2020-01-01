Céline ALCARAZ

-
Reimagine Food
- UX designer / UI developer
2015 - maintenant
I'm User experience and User interaction designer in Reimagine Food Lab. I create online prototypes in responsive web design for clients (B2B) and users (B2C) in the I+D area. I'm also leading user tests to improve prototypes for commercial version and participating to innovation researches about Food & Technology.
-
Flumotion
- UX / UI designer - Product prototyping
2014 - 2015
Currently I'm working for Flumotion Streaming platform and I've just created and designed its brand new product Flumotion Control Room for video live broadcast (bêta version out next june 2015).
I designed the flowchart of this project, drawn wireframes and developed it with bootstrap, html5, sass (css3 processor) and javascript (angularjs).
-
Excelium Consulting
- Web developer / UX designer for Muaaka! Música y Amigos
2014 - 2014
I worked in Muaaka! a new spanish social network about Music and friends. I was the web developer, UX designer of this 2.0 project with Bootstrap, LESS (CSS3 pre-processing), HTML5, javascript, JQuery on the PHPFox Framework. I reorganized the Information arquitecture, upgraded the usability and I also limbed the front-end code to get the final product and managed the user test.
-
Intermarket Marketing S.L.
- Web designer / Front-end Developer
2012 - 2013
I was webdesigner for Intermarket Marketing, the international base of the EnergyDrink famous brand, Dark Dog. We manage all the advertising and creativity for every beverage distributors worldwide. I actually create the new corporative international website in 4 languages and the Organic website exclusively for US market. I managed the web multi-cultural area of the studio for 5 months and created Ken Sadowsky website, an other client of IMM. I also participate in Canman Story, a webcomic drawing by Esdras Cristóbal to promote the brand and the brand philosophy evolution, I was also in charge of its website.
-
Eurocio Freetime S.L.
- Web Designer / UX Designer / Responsive Design Expert
2012 - 2014
I supervised the web app project in Responsive Design for SubastadeOcio.es
I created and designed their new multi-devices website and developed it as a front-end developer in HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, JQuery, PHP with Mediaqueries to allow it to fit to all mobiles and tablets.
I also used my graphic design knowledge to improve their brand identity and visual communication. I designed their new fixed price offers website for 2014.
-
Art Comunicació
- Graphic Designer
2010 - 2010
-
ByDemes
- Graphic designer
Barcelone
2009 - 2010
-
Schneider Electric
- Graphic designer et responsable d'édition
Rueil Malmaison
2008 - 2009
-
Hermés Editora General
- Graphic designer / Maquettiste
2008 - 2008
-
Festival d'Aix-en-Provence
- Graphic designer et responsable de la com
Aix-en-Provence
2007 - 2007
-
Images en Manoeuvres Editions
- Graphic designer
2006 - 2006