Céline ALCARAZ

BARCELONE

Entreprises

  • Reimagine Food - UX designer / UI developer

    2015 - maintenant I'm User experience and User interaction designer in Reimagine Food Lab. I create online prototypes in responsive web design for clients (B2B) and users (B2C) in the I+D area. I'm also leading user tests to improve prototypes for commercial version and participating to innovation researches about Food & Technology.

  • Flumotion - UX / UI designer - Product prototyping

    2014 - 2015 Currently I'm working for Flumotion Streaming platform and I've just created and designed its brand new product Flumotion Control Room for video live broadcast (bêta version out next june 2015).
    I designed the flowchart of this project, drawn wireframes and developed it with bootstrap, html5, sass (css3 processor) and javascript (angularjs).

  • Excelium Consulting - Web developer / UX designer for Muaaka! Música y Amigos

    2014 - 2014 I worked in Muaaka! a new spanish social network about Music and friends. I was the web developer, UX designer of this 2.0 project with Bootstrap, LESS (CSS3 pre-processing), HTML5, javascript, JQuery on the PHPFox Framework. I reorganized the Information arquitecture, upgraded the usability and I also limbed the front-end code to get the final product and managed the user test.

  • Intermarket Marketing S.L. - Web designer / Front-end Developer

    2012 - 2013 I was webdesigner for Intermarket Marketing, the international base of the EnergyDrink famous brand, Dark Dog. We manage all the advertising and creativity for every beverage distributors worldwide. I actually create the new corporative international website in 4 languages and the Organic website exclusively for US market. I managed the web multi-cultural area of the studio for 5 months and created Ken Sadowsky website, an other client of IMM. I also participate in Canman Story, a webcomic drawing by Esdras Cristóbal to promote the brand and the brand philosophy evolution, I was also in charge of its website.

  • Eurocio Freetime S.L. - Web Designer / UX Designer / Responsive Design Expert

    2012 - 2014 I supervised the web app project in Responsive Design for SubastadeOcio.es
    I created and designed their new multi-devices website and developed it as a front-end developer in HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, JQuery, PHP with Mediaqueries to allow it to fit to all mobiles and tablets.
    I also used my graphic design knowledge to improve their brand identity and visual communication. I designed their new fixed price offers website for 2014.

  • Art Comunicació - Graphic Designer

    2010 - 2010

  • ByDemes - Graphic designer

    Barcelone 2009 - 2010

  • Schneider Electric - Graphic designer et responsable d'édition

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2009

  • Hermés Editora General - Graphic designer / Maquettiste

    2008 - 2008

  • Festival d'Aix-en-Provence - Graphic designer et responsable de la com

    Aix-en-Provence 2007 - 2007

  • Images en Manoeuvres Editions - Graphic designer

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • 9zeros (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2012 - 2013 Iniciation workshop

    3D animation with Maya

  • Escola De Disseny I Engenyeria De Barcelona, Elisava (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2011 - 2012 Master Direction de Projet Web

    Web design et web 2.0

  • IUT Aix En Provence

    Aix En Provence 2004 - 2006 Graphisme et Edition Numérique

    Nouvelles technologies de l'information et de la communication

  • Ecole De Journalisme Et De Communication EJCM

    Marseille 2002 - 2004 Presse Magazine

  • Université Aix Marseille I

    Aix En Provence 1999 - 2001 DEUG

    Litterature Moderne et langues

