Celine LEMIRE
Celine LEMIRE
VILLENEUVE LOUBET
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CL.Administratif
- Dirigeante
2016 - 2021
La fabrique de Celestine
- Dirigeante
2015 - 2016
1.2.3. Parents
- Trésorière
2013 - 2016
LSO International
- Comptable
1999 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Catherine SEYTRE
Cécile BOYER
Cedric COURBARON
Gérald HEQUET
Killian LEMIRE
Laurie DALLENBACH
Noëlla EGO
Philippe ORENGIA
Renaud BRUZZISI