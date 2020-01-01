Menu

Céline MÊME

En résumé

Curieuse, perfectionniste et appliquée, voici ce qui me caractérise. Je possède une réelle compréhension des objectifs qui me sont donnés.

Malgré une légère timidité, je suis capable de m’adapter rapidement à toute situation et suis très ouverte d’esprit.

Mon souhait : travailler dans le digital. Je suis intéressée par être une future webdesigner ou web-développer. Je cherche à approfondir mes connaissances et mes compétences sur ces métiers et ce qui les entoure.

----------------------------------

Curious, perfectionist and industrious, are the words that described me the most. I possess a real comprehension of the objectives that are given to me.

In spite of a slight shyness, I can easily adapt myself to any situation and have a real open-mindedness.

My wish: work in the digital. I am interested in being a future we-designer or web-developer. I am trying to go further into my knowledge and my skills on those jobs.

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Réseau