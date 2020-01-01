Menu

Celine PERINELLE

Saint-Ouen cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Perfectionniste
polyvalente
Ponctuelle
Rigoureuse

Entreprises

  • KUONI - AGENT DES CARNETS DE VOYAGE

    Saint-Ouen cedex 2010 - maintenant

  • MARSANS - TECHNICIENNE VISAS

    2009 - 2009

  • BANQUE NEUFLIZE OBC - ASSISTANTE C E

    Paris 2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau