Céline SCATTOLARI
Céline SCATTOLARI
CAEN
Entreprises
Blanchisserie Industrielle
- Responsable Commerciale Chargée de la fidélisation
2014 - maintenant
Laboratoire Georges Bourèche (LGB Intercosmo)
- Commerciale
2013 - 2014
RAGUES
- Commerciale
2004 - 2011
Restaurant au Carbet -MARTINIQUE
- Gestion restauration
2003 - 2003
Hostellerie de Tourgeville
- Assistante Commerciale
2000 - 2002
Formations
ISF Damigny / Crédit Mutuel
Caen
2011 - 2012
AIFCC - Caen
Caen
2000 - 2002
Lycée Augustin Fresnel
Caen
1996 - 2000
BAC Littéraire option Langues étrangères
Réseau
Antoine MAILLEFERT
Coralie WILK
Nathalie DAVID