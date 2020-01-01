Menu

Chabname SHAHRJERDY

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

COURTABOEUF

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.chabname-shahrjerdy.okpg.xyz

  • Oracle - Senior CX Account Manager

    Colombes 2018 - maintenant As a CX Manager, my first goal is to support companies to be Digital, analyzing accurately their Business and providing the customized solution to increase their Customer Experience with Sales, Marketing and Service Cloud Applications.

    I’m Responsible to develop the Oracle Business Cloud uncovering new Opportunities using the social media networks, marketing and outbound customer engagement activities. I liaise the business relationship and I collaborate with other company functions as field sales, sales consulting, productivity, support and education to manage many deals in a given period and to achieve the revenue targets in my territory assigned. I organize Customer Meetings and I work with the Pre-Sales team, and Co-Prime team, specialized in all products features and Business issues, dipending on the Industry, they are operating and we deliver Online Products Demonstrations to new & existing Oracle Customers.

    Collaborating with a business decision makers of the most important French Companies, I help them:
    - to drive their business transformation,
    - to bring innovation and to create added value for their brand,
    - to transform their challenges into competitive advantages,
    - to increase their market share
    Why? Because the 20% estimated annual revenue is lost for businesses not offering a positive customer experience.
    My role is to guide the Customers towards the implementation of the best solution tailored specifically for their business, that suits their specific needs.

    There are many ways to be the Best One, Do you want to know what is the best for you and your company? contact me!

  • Econocom - Pre-Sales Manager - Mobility Unit

    Puteaux 2017 - 2017 Econocom Products & Solutions
    BU Mobility : smartphones, tablets & Operators

  • ANEO - Sales Executive

    Boulogne Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • Hewlett Packard - Responsable Marketing Consumer

    COURTABOEUF 2012 - maintenant

  • Bertelsmann - Développement des ventes

    Metz 2009 - maintenant France

  • Edinburgh International Conference Center EICC - Relation Client

    2008 - maintenant Scotland

  • Wincor Nixdorf - Junior Indirect Sales Middle East

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - maintenant Germany

  • Gérard Darel - Vente

    Paris 2006 - 2007

