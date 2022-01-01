Chantal C/C ZIMMER CHANTAL

I have the Luxemburgish nationality and i am living in Luxembourg.



I speak 4 languages and i am happy to work for a big American company which found out how our genes can express themselves and so how they can get young again. So they started to produce products for the inside and outside body to make the human cells young again. The company has the first place world wide in the anti aging industry and they have great success with their products. The company is looking for motivating people here in Europe.



Do you know somebody who could be interested?



The business they propose is described on :



Array



You can reach me by email: chantal.zimmer@pt.lu



Bye Chantal



Mes compétences :

Business

Hypnose

Imprimerie

Microsoft Money

MLM

PNL

Recruteur

Recrutment

Ski

Taekwondo

Trainer

Training

Webdesign