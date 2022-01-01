Menu

Chantal C/C ZIMMER CHANTAL

SAEUL

En résumé

I have the Luxemburgish nationality and i am living in Luxembourg.

I speak 4 languages and i am happy to work for a big American company which found out how our genes can express themselves and so how they can get young again. So they started to produce products for the inside and outside body to make the human cells young again. The company has the first place world wide in the anti aging industry and they have great success with their products. The company is looking for motivating people here in Europe.

Do you know somebody who could be interested?

The business they propose is described on :

You can reach me by email: chantal.zimmer@pt.lu

Bye Chantal

Mes compétences :
Business
Hypnose
Imprimerie
Microsoft Money
MLM
PNL
Recruteur
Recrutment
Ski
Taekwondo
Trainer
Training
Webdesign

Entreprises

  • Ecole fondamentale - Chargé de cours

    2004 - 2011 Studiere momentan Medien-und Spiel-Pädagogik in Krems (AT)

Formations

  • Université De Hagen (Hagen)

    Hagen 1992 - 1995 Economie

    Bac +2 en economie

  • Ecole De Commerce Et De Gestion ECG

    Luxembourg 1983 - 1986 Certificat de fin d'études secondaires

  • Lycée Technique Mathias Adam (Pétange)

    Pétange 1980 - 1983 Commerce - Certificat de fin d'études moyennes

  • Lycée Hubert Clement (Esch Sur Alzette)

    Esch Sur Alzette 1978 - 1980

