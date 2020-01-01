Retail
Charif EL BEKKAYE
Ajouter
Charif EL BEKKAYE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vinci Energies
- Ingénieur informatique Industrielle
Lyon (69000)
2019 - maintenant
Bouygues Energies & Services
- Ingénieur Informatique Industrielle/Expert
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
2018 - 2019
Engie Ineo
- Développeur Informatique Industrielle/Wonderware
Courbevoie
2017 - 2018
Syslink Automation
- Ingénieur en Informatique Industrielle et Automatismes
2015 - 2017
ABMI
- Consultant en Informatique Industrielle,
Saint Priest
2012 - 2015
SCADA, Télégestion/Téléconduite dans le domaine de l'Énergie, Transport gaz naturel (Gazoduc) en prestation chez le client GRTgaz
EAS France
- Chargé d’études en automatismes
2011 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain PAYSANT
Annick DILASSER (KLUGÉ)
Benoît MENOT
Chahrazed TIMELLI
Christophe LEPOIRE
Loic MADIOT
Mahnaz BLONDEL