Charlène DESOEUVRES

Production | Versailles (78000)
2020 - maintenant
Renault SAS
- Acheteuse industrielle
Production | Guyancourt (78280)
2017 - 2019
Safran
- Chef de projet ERP Achats
Informatique | Queretaro, Mexico
2015 - 2016
Safran
- Acheteuse industrielle
Technique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130)
2014 - 2014
John Deere
- Purchasing Assistant
Moline
2013 - 2013
- Projetcs management of sourcing in Asia
- Analyse of pieces value within the same commodity.
- Improving data transparency and exchange between John Deere worlwide units, concerning purchasing costs reduction projects.
- Benchmark studies with a similar division in Mexico.
Shanghai Newsummit Biopharma
- Marketing Assistant
2012 - 2012
Market study for finding European partners.
Project management for web site changes and improvements.
Consultant in judicial department.
Thomas Cook Voyages
- Human Resources Assistant
2011 - 2011
Dealed with applications and job inquiries.
Managed the Human Resources files and database.
Assisted to candidates' interview.
Coordinated a project management to improve the recruitment.
Georgia Pacific
- Commercial & Sales Assistant
Bois-Colombes
2010 - 2010
Exploration of new customers around the world.
Order management and business proposals.
Production data checking.
2nd choice products management.
Creation of communication stands.