Charlène DESOEUVRES

  • Chef de Projets Achats
  • Volvo Trucks France
  • Chef de Projets Achats

Versailles

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Volvo Trucks France - Chef de Projets Achats

    Production | Versailles (78000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Renault SAS - Acheteuse industrielle

    Production | Guyancourt (78280) 2017 - 2019

  • Safran - Chef de projet ERP Achats

    Informatique | Queretaro, Mexico 2015 - 2016

  • Safran - Acheteuse industrielle

    Technique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2014 - 2014

  • John Deere - Purchasing Assistant

    Moline 2013 - 2013 - Projetcs management of sourcing in Asia
    - Analyse of pieces value within the same commodity.
    - Improving data transparency and exchange between John Deere worlwide units, concerning purchasing costs reduction projects.
    - Benchmark studies with a similar division in Mexico.

  • Shanghai Newsummit Biopharma - Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Market study for finding European partners.
    Project management for web site changes and improvements.
    Consultant in judicial department.

  • Thomas Cook Voyages - Human Resources Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Dealed with applications and job inquiries.
    Managed the Human Resources files and database.
    Assisted to candidates' interview.
    Coordinated a project management to improve the recruitment.

  • Georgia Pacific - Commercial & Sales Assistant

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2010 Exploration of new customers around the world.
    Order management and business proposals.
    Production data checking.
    2nd choice products management.
    Creation of communication stands.

Formations

  • inseec

    Bordeaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Shanghai Institute Of Foreign Trade (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2011 - 2012 Bachelor Degree

  • COCEF Chambre Officielle De Commerce D'Espagne En France

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Commercial Spanish Certificate

  • Groupe ESC Troyes (Troyes)

    Troyes 2009 - 2013 Bachelor Degree


    - 4 years studies with a Master 1 exit level
    - 2 bachelor degrees
    - 2 work experiences abroad
    - 1 year in China

  • Bermard Palissy High School (Gien)

    Gien 2006 - 2009 A-Level

    Social and Economic Sciences and English - Graduated with honors.

