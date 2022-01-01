Menu

Charles BONNARDEL

VALENCE

Entreprises

  • Conduent - Responsable Technique Assistance Systèmes

    2018 - maintenant

  • Mercedes Benz Canada - Valet

    2017 - 2018

  • Abylsen - Consultant Ingénieur Support, Réseau et Systèmes

    Paris 2014 - 2017

  • IVALIS - Chef d'équipe

    MAUREPAS 2013 - 2014

  • DSV UK - IT projects trainee

    2012 - 2012 Implementation of centralized solution for deployment of operating systems and applications, in UK agencies.
    - Windows Automated Installation Kit
    - Windows Deployment Toolkit

  • DSV France - IT Engineer (Network, Systems)

    2010 - 2013 Support:
    - User support (1000 users, 40 agencies).
    - Technical, network and systems support.
    - Network administrator

    Projects:
    - Network migration, addressing plan changes, domain standardization.
    - Disaster Recovery Plan set up
    - Remote Desktop solution implementation

  • Refresco France - Helpdesk

    Marges 2008 - 2010 Support:
    - User support (1000 users, 3 agencies).
    - Technical, network and systems support.
    - Network administratior

    Projects:
    - Operating system migration (Windows 7), automated licencing services.

