Charles BONNARDEL

-
Conduent
- Responsable Technique Assistance Systèmes
2018 - maintenant
-
Mercedes Benz Canada
- Valet
2017 - 2018
-
Abylsen
- Consultant Ingénieur Support, Réseau et Systèmes
Paris
2014 - 2017
-
IVALIS
- Chef d'équipe
MAUREPAS
2013 - 2014
-
DSV UK
- IT projects trainee
2012 - 2012
Implementation of centralized solution for deployment of operating systems and applications, in UK agencies.
- Windows Automated Installation Kit
- Windows Deployment Toolkit
-
DSV France
- IT Engineer (Network, Systems)
2010 - 2013
Support:
- User support (1000 users, 40 agencies).
- Technical, network and systems support.
- Network administrator
Projects:
- Network migration, addressing plan changes, domain standardization.
- Disaster Recovery Plan set up
- Remote Desktop solution implementation
-
Refresco France
- Helpdesk
Marges
2008 - 2010
Support:
- User support (1000 users, 3 agencies).
- Technical, network and systems support.
- Network administratior
Projects:
- Operating system migration (Windows 7), automated licencing services.