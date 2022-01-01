Menu

Charles CAILLAUD

I am a Business student enrolled in my Master program at Skema Business School. I am actually on North Carolina State University campus in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA for Spring Semester.

I am seeking 4 months to 1 year internship or placement with international company in Corporate and Investment Banking or in Financial Department of an international company.

In September 2016 I will start my specialization in Corporate Financial Management Master of Science at Skema Business School.

Entreprises

  • Crédit agricole Centre Loire Banque Privée - Assistant conseiller Financier & Privée / Private & Corportate Banker Assistant

    2013 - 2013 During 10 month I worked with both financial and private advisor. I participated in numerous corporate plans, that they are of development, investment, in creation or in resumption. I learned the various modalities of study a financing project.
    I participated in many client meeting, reports and study of financing projet.

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2014 - maintenant Courses:
    - Accounting Management
    - Corporate Finance
    - Economic of Innovation
    - Economic of Globalization
    - Finance
    - Geopolitics
    - Leadership
    - Marketing and Innovation
    - Operation and System Information
    - Risk and crisis Management
    - Strategy
    - Sustainable Performance
    - Taxation

    Spring Semester on Raleigh Campus (North Carolina, USA)

  • University Of Hertfordshire (Hatfield)

    Hatfield 2012 - 2013 Erasmus Exchange - 6 month

    Courses :
    International Strategic Management
    Cash Management
    Managing people
    Corportate Finance

  • ESCEM TOURS-POITIERS

    Tours 2010 - 2013 Iseme

    Bachelor in Management - Accreditations : AACSB & EQUIS

