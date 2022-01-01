Before focusing to Digital Projects and Mobile Strategy, Charles Gauthier was a self-taught freelance pixel farmer for 20 years, working on everything from the static web 1.0 of old to the modern semantic web 3.0.



Over the last 13 years, he has worked in key Communication and Marketing roles in Monaco. Very attentive to the importance of being User centric, Data driven & Agile, he developed his skills in Digital Projects, Mobile web & Apps, and User Experience, with a specific focus on the digital transformation of Marketing.



Passionate about graphic design, new technological opportunities and new uses for the mobile revolution, he likes nothing better than to experiment and push the boundaries of new fields.



As a father of two, and aware of the need to step back, he is continuously learning and participates in social activities to create a collaborative alternative.



"We have a short time on Earth; i want to evolve as much as i can, both physically & mentally as a person." – Jeremy Jones



Download My Monte-Carlo App - Your guide to Monaco! (iOS & Androïd / Smartphone & Tablet



Avant de se consacrer pleinement aux Projets Digitaux et Mobiles, Charles Gauthier a exercé pendant 20 ans comme éleveur de pixels autodidacte & freelance, du web 1.0 statique d’hier au web 3.0 sémantique d’aujourd’hui.



Au cours des 13 dernières années, il a occupé des postes déterminants dans la Communication et le Marketing sur la Principauté de Monaco. User centric, Data driven et Agile, il y a développé ses compétences en Gestion de Projets Digitaux, Mobile web & Apps, UX, en particulier en contexte de transformation digitale du Marketing.



Passionné par le graphisme et les nouveaux usages de la révolution mobile, il est en constante expérimentation de ces nouveaux territoires.



Parallèlement, père de deux enfants et témoignant du besoin de prise de recul sur le monde, il continue d’être un apprenti colibri, faisant sa part pour des actions civiles qui proposent une alternative collaborative.



Mes compétences :

Création

Graphisme

Internet

Monte Carlo

Multimedia

Presse

Print

Print & web

Référencement

Sites webs

Web

Web-marketing

Webmarketing