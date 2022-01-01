Menu

En résumé

Before focusing to Digital Projects and Mobile Strategy, Charles Gauthier was a self-taught freelance pixel farmer for 20 years, working on everything from the static web 1.0 of old to the modern semantic web 3.0.

Over the last 13 years, he has worked in key Communication and Marketing roles in Monaco. Very attentive to the importance of being User centric, Data driven & Agile, he developed his skills in Digital Projects, Mobile web & Apps, and User Experience, with a specific focus on the digital transformation of Marketing.

Passionate about graphic design, new technological opportunities and new uses for the mobile revolution, he likes nothing better than to experiment and push the boundaries of new fields.

As a father of two, and aware of the need to step back, he is continuously learning and participates in social activities to create a collaborative alternative.

"We have a short time on Earth; i want to evolve as much as i can, both physically & mentally as a person." – Jeremy Jones

Download My Monte-Carlo App - Your guide to Monaco! (iOS & Androïd / Smartphone & Tablet

-----

Avant de se consacrer pleinement aux Projets Digitaux et Mobiles, Charles Gauthier a exercé pendant 20 ans comme éleveur de pixels autodidacte & freelance, du web 1.0 statique d’hier au web 3.0 sémantique d’aujourd’hui.

Au cours des 13 dernières années, il a occupé des postes déterminants dans la Communication et le Marketing sur la Principauté de Monaco. User centric, Data driven et Agile, il y a développé ses compétences en Gestion de Projets Digitaux, Mobile web & Apps, UX, en particulier en contexte de transformation digitale du Marketing.

Passionné par le graphisme et les nouveaux usages de la révolution mobile, il est en constante expérimentation de ces nouveaux territoires.

Parallèlement, père de deux enfants et témoignant du besoin de prise de recul sur le monde, il continue d’être un apprenti colibri, faisant sa part pour des actions civiles qui proposent une alternative collaborative.

Entreprises

  • Monte-Carlo SBM - Mobile Strategy & Digital Projects Manager

    2013 - maintenant Specialties:
    - Mobsessed!
    - User Experience & Digital User Journey
    - Strong Digital skills & culture
    - Web & Mobile multichannel Marketing
    - Digital Project Management (web & mobile)
    - Mobile environment, industry & strategy (Devices, OS, Technos)
    - Social Branding
    - Mobile + Apps: ASO, SEO
    - Graphic design (Web+Print) since '1998

    Operational skills:
    - Agile approach
    - User centric
    - Mobile Strategy & Marketing (multichannel)
    - 15 Websites redevelopment & revamping in 7 languages (2 project managers)
    - Project management for mobile applications (iOS, Androïd & more)
    - App Store Optimization (ASO)
    - Mobile Analytics (trackin in-app & mobile website)
    - M-commerce trends & insights
    - Project management for mobile websites, landing pages (RWD, adaptative)
    - iPads fleet contents management (45 devices).

    Released:
    2015 : NEW ! Responsive website : "Casino Monte-Carlo"​ : casinomontecarlo.com
    2015 : NEW ! Responsive website "Monte-Carlo Live"​ : montecarlolive.com
    2015 : NEW ! MultiOS Application (iOS/Androïd) - Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival 2015
    2015 : NEW ! MultiOS Application (iOS/Androïd) - Monte-Carlo Hotels for Smartphones & Tablets
    2015 : NEW ! MultiOS Application (iOS/Androïd) - My Monte-Carlo for Smartphones & Tablets => 30k downloads
    2014 : Androïd Application - Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival
    2014 : Landing pages mobile apps : www.montecarlo-apps.com
    2013-14 : InRoom Connected TV - Valet Application & Remote
    2013 : Website - m.montecarlosbm.com (smartphones only)
    2013 : Responsive & Adaptative Website - www.montecarlovirtualtour.com (360°)
    2013 : MultiOS Application - 150 vins (150th Monte-Carlo SBM Anniversary)
    2012 : iPhone Applications - My Monte-Carlo - Monte-Carlo Hotels - Sea Lounge Monte-Carlo
    2012 : iPad Corporate App for iPads fleet Resort - Monte-Carlo Virtual Tour
    2012 : Website - www.meetandcelebrate.com (Meetings + Celebrations)
    2011 : iPhone Application - Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival - v1

    http://youtu.be/c4dGkIHk0qA

  • Monte-Carlo SBM - WebMarketing Product Manager - Nightlife, Casinos and F&B

    2011 - 2013

  • Dietsmann - Webmaster, CM

    Monaco 2011 - 2011

  • NAMEBAY - Webmaster, CM, Webmarketing assistant

    2010 - 2011

  • Banana Moon - MC COMPANY - Communication Manager - Webmaster (Web & Print)

    2005 - 2009

  • Brainfogs - Pixel Farmer (Digital designer)

    2004 - maintenant Self-made Graphic & web designer.
    Founder of Brainfogs Company since 1998.
    Founder of Web, Print & Co, global digital communication agency since 2009.
    More stuff & graphic portfolio at : http://www.brainfogs.com

  • Monte-Carlo Multimédia - Multimedia & Webdesign trainee

    2004 - 2004

  • Federall - Print and graphic design trainee

    2004 - 2004

  • When i was younger : - Employee

    1994 - 2004 - Welcome desk at IMAGINA / MONACO
    - Welcome desk, birthday parties, PR at Mac Donalds MONACO (1994-98)
    - Welcome desk at Tourism Office of Isola 2000 (2000-02)
    - Technical Hotliner (level 2) at Ecall for SFR mobile provider - MONACO TELECOM - (2004)

Formations

  • AFPA

    Cannes La Bocca 2004 - 2005 BTS Infographie Multimedia (Web & Print)

  • University Of Paris 8 (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2004 DEUG Arts Plastiques - 1st year

    Université Paris IV - Sorbonne

  • Lycée Hotelier Tourisme Paul Augier (Nice)

    Nice 1998 - 2000 BTS Tourism & Leisure (specialty entertainment)

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 1997 - 1998 DEUG Economy - 1st year

  • Lycée Institution St Joseph Carnoles

    Roquebrune Cap Martin 1982 - 1995 From Primary school to High school

