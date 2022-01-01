Charles-Henri STREBELLE

Mes compétences :
Étude de marché
Saas
Cloud computing
Account management
Communication
Marketing
Entreprises
Synchrotech SA
- Sales Manager
2019 - maintenant
Smartwave
- Sales Rep & Business Developer
2017 - 2019SmartWave improves organisation's business processes and information management by delivering tailored and innovative IT software solutions.
More specifically we cover process automation, application & cloud integration, enterprise application, content management, application security, data management.
To lower project cost and risk, we privilege product integration approach. It is leveraged by a comprehensive network of partners ranging from large software vendors to vertical open source players. We are also able to fulfil additional client expectations with our software engineering capability. We commit on delivery using proven project methodology, product expertise and our field experience.
Colombes2016 - 2017The Oracle Sales and Marketing Cloud enables companies in all industries to deliver on their customers' expectations.
I assist companies move towards customer centric Marketing, e-Commerce, Sales (CRM), Service and Social Media solutions. Through analysis of your current setup and clarification of what you want to achieve, we tailor a solution that empowers your company to reach your targets.
National Pen Europe
- Account Manager
2015 - 2016Sales of promotional products to French, Belgian Swiss markets.
- Looking after a Database of 1300 assigned existing customers
- Calling 75 customers per day
- Building and keeping relationship with assigned customers
- Identifying customers needs and offering the appropriate products and services.
- Maintaining and adding clients to the assigned database
- Keeping 100% accuracy on each order
- Looking after customer’s Invoice / credit check / credit note
- Managing the pre sale / sale / post sale
- Meeting and exceeding weekly sales targets
National Pen Europe
- Sales Agent
2015 - 2015Sales of promotional products to French, Belgian Swiss markets.
- Selling the whole range of National Pen products to existing or prospect customers.
- Direct sales over the phone and email from existing customer database.
- Manage a database of unassigned accounts
- Conducting an average of 130 calls per day
- Keeping 100% accuracy on each order
- Meeting and exceeding weekly sales targets
Dooh TV
- Account Manager
2013 - 2015As an Account Manager in Dooh Media I was helping media agencies and companies to set up the best advertising campaign possible on the Dooh Media Malls Network.
Malls became a “leisure destination” for families, senior and adolescents, and this is where we bring together the advertising message to life: where people come and buy all day long.
We gave to media agencies and advertisers the opportunity to influence shoppers just before they take their decisions.
Augeo
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013Helped all the retail world about questions retailers encounter throughout their life cycle (where to locate, which turnover, how to optimize the turnover…) in Belgium.
Formations
Haute Ecole Provinciale De Hainaut - Condorcet HEPH-Condorcet (Mons)