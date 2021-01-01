Charles IVANOFF

Deputy Construction Manager - ITER Project in Cadarache.

Directeur Adjoint Construction - Projet ITER, Cadarache.



at ENGAGE: the ENGAGE consortium is made up of four European companies: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Spain) and Egis (France). This consortium is dedicated to the Architect Engineering contract for the design and construction of buildings and site infrastructure of ITER (www.iter.org)



chez ENGAGE: le consortium ENGAGE est composé de quatre sociétés européennes: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Espagne) et Egis (France). Ce consortium est dédié au contrat de Maîtrise d'Oeuvre pour la conception et la construction des bâtiments et des infrastructures du site de ITER (www.iter.org.)