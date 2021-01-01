Menu

Charles IVANOFF

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

En résumé

Deputy Construction Manager - ITER Project in Cadarache.
Directeur Adjoint Construction - Projet ITER, Cadarache.

at ENGAGE: the ENGAGE consortium is made up of four European companies: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Spain) and Egis (France). This consortium is dedicated to the Architect Engineering contract for the design and construction of buildings and site infrastructure of ITER (www.iter.org)

chez ENGAGE: le consortium ENGAGE est composé de quatre sociétés européennes: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Espagne) et Egis (France). Ce consortium est dédié au contrat de Maîtrise d'Oeuvre pour la conception et la construction des bâtiments et des infrastructures du site de ITER (www.iter.org.)

Entreprises

  • Engage - Deputy Construction Manager - Directeur Adjoint Construction

    2016 - maintenant Deputy Construction Manager - ITER Project in Cadarache. Directeur Adjoint Construction - Projet ITER, Cadarache.
    at ENGAGE: the ENGAGE consortium is made up of four European companies: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Spain) and Egis (France). This consortium is dedicated to the Architect Engineering contract for the design and construction of buildings and site infrastructure of ITER (www.iter.org)

    chez ENGAGE: le consortium ENGAGE est composé de quatre sociétés européennes: Assystem (France), Atkins (UK), Empresarios Agrupados (Espagne) et Egis (France). Ce consortium est dédié au contrat de Maîtrise d'Oeuvre pour la conception et la construction des bâtiments et des infrastructures du site de ITER (www.iter.org.)

  • Demathieu & Bard - Directeur Région Méditerranée

    Montigny-lès-Metz 2010 - 2012 -Création et développement de l’Agence TP Région Méditerranée.
    CA 2012= 20M€, 60 personnes
    -Création du secteur GC Industriel et Nucléaire de D&B, certifié CEFRI et MASE
    -Principales réalisations :
    Tramway de Montpellier (ligne 3)
    Viaduc de Pertuis (sur la Durance)
    Extension du poste 181 au Port de Marseille
    Parc éolien ENERCON (34)
    Stations d’épuration (34, 30)
    Réparations d’ouvrages d’art et réhabilitation de tunnels (RFF/SNCF)
    ../..

  • Eiffage TP - Directeur d'Agence puis Directeur Régional Délégué

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1998 - 2010 -Direction de l’activité GC pour les régions PACA et Languedoc-Roussillon
    CA = 40 à 50 M€/an, 170 personnes.
    Agences à Aix-en-Provence, Nice et une filiale à Monaco (SITREN)
    -Principales réalisations :
    Parking République à Marseille (800 places, 5 niveaux en souterrain )
    Renforcement au séisme du réacteur Phénix à Marcoule (CEA/EDF)
    Fosses de stockage déchets Phénix 3 à Marcoule
    Extension biologique de la STEP de Marseille (1,2 millions éq.hab)
    Rocade L2 Marseille échangeur Florian
    Tramways de Marseille et de Nice
    Itinéraire ITER Cadarache
    Quais de la Joliette au Port de Marseille
    Quai Pointe San Christ à Martigues (13)
    Réfection Grand Bassin Vauban à l’Arsenal de Toulon
    Réfection quais du Rhône en Arles
    Mise aux normes Centrale EDF de Curbans (05)
    Poste de Commandement Enterré de la Base Aérienne 125 à Istres
    Viaduc d’Embrun (04),
    Génie civil industriel (ESSO, TOTAL, ARCELOR, EDF, SHELL…)
    INB 444 Technicatome à Cadarache
    INB LEFCA à Cadarache
    Ateliers Missiles Zone Pyrotechnie de l’Arsenal de Toulon
    Tunnels sous le Rocher à Monaco et de Saorge (06)
    ../..

  • Razel - Directeur d'Agence

    Saclay 1995 - 1998 -Direction de l’Agence d’Aix-en-Provence (CA=20M€/an)
    -Principales réalisations :
    Ouvrages d’art des lots 13,18 et 22 du TGV Méditerranée
    Station d’épuration (Sanofi à Sisteron)
    Viaducs TGV de Cheval-Blanc (sur le Durance) et de Roquemaure (sur le Rhône)
    Génie Civil Industriel (ATOCHEM, LAFARGE, SANOFI,…)
    ../..

  • Eiffage TP (Borie-SAE) - Directeur d'Exploitation

    1990 - 1995 -Responsabilité de l’exploitation de l’Agence de Marseille (CA=15M€/an).
    -Principales réalisations :
    Ouvrages d’art Autoroute A20 Montauban-Caussade
    Chaudière LFC4 Centrale Thermique de Gardanne
    Cheminée d’une hauteur de 100m aux Houillères de Gardanne
    Extension et reprise en sous-œuvre du réacteur Phébus à Cadarache
    Création de la plateforme en mer de la STEP du Cap Sicié à Toulon
    Bâtiment INSTN à Cadarache
    Infrastructures Centre Commercial Grand Littoral à Marseille
    Elargissement Autoroute A7 section Avignon Sud - Orange
    Stations d’épuration (04, 13)
    Tunnel Prado Carénage à Marseille
    Génie Civil Industriel (SHELL, LAFARGE,..)
    ../..

  • VINCI Campenon Bernard - Directeur de Travaux

    1987 - 1990 Bâtiment de 300 cellules à la prison des Baumettes à Marseille
    Ouvrages d’art Autoroute A51(Section Manosque-Sisteron)
    Missions à KOWEIT City (Projet Viaduc Urbain de Jahra-Ghazali)

  • Eiffage TP (Quillery Grands Travaux) - Ingénieur puis Directeur de Travaux

    1981 - 1987 Station d’Epuration de Marseille (1 million éq.hab)
    Centrale Nucléaire EDF de Nogent/Seine (10)
    Centrale Nucléaire EDF de Cattenom (57)

Formations

  • ESTP (Paris)

    Paris 1974 - 1977 TP77

