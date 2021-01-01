Menu

Charlotte FLÉCHON

Karlsruhe

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chemistry
Project management
OLED
Nanotechnologies
Physique
Chimie
Suppy chain
Intelligent transport systems

Entreprises

  • PTV Group - Project Manager

    Karlsruhe 2017 - maintenant Intelligent Transport Systems

  • Bosch - Supply Chain Strategy

    2016 - 2016

  • Cynora GmbH - Scientist

    2013 - 2015 OLEDs

  • IFW Dresden - Master thesis

    2009 - 2009 6-month master thesis at IFW Dresden (Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research Dresden, Germany) in the electrochemistry and conductive polymers department.
    - Spectroelectrochemical studies on conductive polymers : cyclic voltammetry coupled with electron spin resonance and UV-vis-NIR spectroscopy on aniline derivatives

  • Stantum, Bordeaux, France - Student

    2009 - 2009 3-month project for Stantum (Bordeaux, France) a tailor-made, integrated and cost-effective multi-touch solutions designer and provider
    - Research about the replacing of indium tin oxide in touch screen technology

  • Novaled AG - Internship

    2008 - 2008 5-month training period at Novaled AG (Dresden, Germany) a research, development and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies company.
    - Characterization and evaluation of temperature stable PIN OLED samples
    - Work in a team

  • IMS (research labor) - Student

    2007 - 2008 2-semester project on the doctor blading technique for the making of organic photovoltaic solar cells
    - Fabrication of organic photovoltaic solar cells using the spin-coating technique
    - Development of the blading technique process in the IMS (research laboratory in Bordeaux)
    - Oral and writing presentation

  • ISHA - Internship

    2007 - 2007 8 weeks training period in a nutritional analysis laboratory : l’Institut Scientifique d’Hygiène et d’Analyse (ISHA) in Champlan (France)
    - Discovery of how a laboratory is run
    - Use of the atomic absorption spectrometry technique to measure the concentration of major constituents in fish

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines ParisTech

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Mastère Spécialisé

    Modélisation (théorie des graphes, programmation dynamique et linéaire, gestion des stocks et prévisions), KANBAN, LEAN, 6 Sigma, juste-à-temps, planification des ressources de production (PIC, PDP), maintenance, qualité, simulation des processus, distribution, transport, management de projet, workflow et systèmes d'informations (ERP, APS), comptabilité et évaluation des performances.

  • University College London UCL (London)

    London 2009 - 2012 PhD organic electronics

    - Fabrication and characterization of Organic Light Emitting-Diodes (luminescent, phosphorescent and near-infrared)
    - Work within an interdisciplinary European project (ONE-P) (involvement in collaborations, regular meetings and reports)
    - Supervision of master students
    - Lecture on personal development such as effective negotiation skills, conflicts resolution, leadership & management, teamwor

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie Physique ENSCPB

    Pessac 2006 - 2009 micro and nanotechnologies

    Graduate School of Chemistry and Physics of Bordeaux: Three-year graduate course in Physics, Chemistry and foreign languages (English, German) leading to an engineer's degree

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies ENSCPB

    Pessac 2006 - 2009 micro et nanotechnologies

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2004 - 2006 Graduate School of Chemistry of Lille: Two-year graduate course of Higher Education in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and foreign languages (English, German)

