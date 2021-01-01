Charlotte FLÉCHON

Mes compétences :
Chemistry
Project management
OLED
Nanotechnologies
Physique
Chimie
Suppy chain
Intelligent transport systems
Entreprises
PTV Group
- Project Manager
Karlsruhe2017 - maintenantIntelligent Transport Systems
Bosch
- Supply Chain Strategy
2016 - 2016
Cynora GmbH
- Scientist
2013 - 2015OLEDs
IFW Dresden
- Master thesis
2009 - 20096-month master thesis at IFW Dresden (Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research Dresden, Germany) in the electrochemistry and conductive polymers department.
- Spectroelectrochemical studies on conductive polymers : cyclic voltammetry coupled with electron spin resonance and UV-vis-NIR spectroscopy on aniline derivatives
Stantum, Bordeaux, France
- Student
2009 - 20093-month project for Stantum (Bordeaux, France) a tailor-made, integrated and cost-effective multi-touch solutions designer and provider
- Research about the replacing of indium tin oxide in touch screen technology
Novaled AG
- Internship
2008 - 20085-month training period at Novaled AG (Dresden, Germany) a research, development and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies company.
- Characterization and evaluation of temperature stable PIN OLED samples
- Work in a team
IMS (research labor)
- Student
2007 - 20082-semester project on the doctor blading technique for the making of organic photovoltaic solar cells
- Fabrication of organic photovoltaic solar cells using the spin-coating technique
- Development of the blading technique process in the IMS (research laboratory in Bordeaux)
- Oral and writing presentation
ISHA
- Internship
2007 - 20078 weeks training period in a nutritional analysis laboratory : l’Institut Scientifique d’Hygiène et d’Analyse (ISHA) in Champlan (France)
- Discovery of how a laboratory is run
- Use of the atomic absorption spectrometry technique to measure the concentration of major constituents in fish
Modélisation (théorie des graphes, programmation dynamique et linéaire, gestion des stocks et prévisions), KANBAN, LEAN, 6 Sigma, juste-à-temps, planification des ressources de production (PIC, PDP), maintenance, qualité, simulation des processus, distribution, transport, management de projet, workflow et systèmes d'informations (ERP, APS), comptabilité et évaluation des performances.
University College London UCL (London)
London2009 - 2012PhD organic electronics
- Fabrication and characterization of Organic Light Emitting-Diodes (luminescent, phosphorescent and near-infrared)
- Work within an interdisciplinary European project (ONE-P) (involvement in collaborations, regular meetings and reports)
- Supervision of master students
- Lecture on personal development such as effective negotiation skills, conflicts resolution, leadership & management, teamwor