Charlotte LOISY
Charlotte LOISY
Laval
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACTUAL
- Conseillère emploi et carrière
Laval
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Formation
Angers
2009 - 2010
DEES Assistant RH
IUT
Angers
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Amélie BROSSEAU
Christian QUIGNON
Chrystelle LEFEUVRE
Fabienne GIRAULT
Jean-Bernard CHAUVIN
Maud MUSCAT
Philippe ROESCH
Quentin BOSSARD
Sophie LERAY
Sylvie MARSAN-POIROUX
