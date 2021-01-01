Menu

Cheyma BEN SAIDA

  • Solution Design Manager
  • DHL supply chain
Bonn

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sap hr
Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Publisher/Access
SAP JIT

Entreprises

  • DHL supply chain - Solution Design Manager

    Autre | Bonn 2019 - maintenant

  • LEONI - Material flow responsible

    2012 - maintenant Implementing the material flow according to LEAN Manufacturing principles.
    Stock optimization.
    Regulation material consumption.
    Minimizing reactivity time.
    Insure process standardization.
    FIFO respect
    Training of logistic and production operators.
    Documentation and Instruction updates.
    5S.

  • Leoni - Process Manager & Project Manager advisor.

    2011 - 2012 Follow up of production processes progress.
    Follow up of logistic progress (packaging from 2010, JIT Planning, Kanban,
    Export…)
    Statistics and reporting about production and logistic flow.
    Ensure communication and information flow between production and logistic planners.
    Equipments ordering and deliveries follow up.
    Communication between Tunisia and Germany plants.
    SAP JIT automotive ECC 6.0 key user.
    Implementation of SAP JIT automotive ECC 6.0.
    SAP trainings to the different departments of the plant.
    To ensure SAP training documentation.
    Implementation of LEAN Manufacturing (KANBAN, Supermarket…)

  • Leoni - Transport Team leader

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for planning of loading and unloading trucks.
    Claims management and coordination with the supplier/customer and internal departments.
    Emergency plans.
    Participate in the implementation of SAP JIT.

Formations

