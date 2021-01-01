Christian PHÉ

[Compétences générales]



- Gestion de projet

- Animation d’ateliers fonctionnels et techniques

- Rédaction de spécifications générales, fonctionnelles et techniques





[CRM Selligent - http://www.selligent.com]



- Certifié SRM 8 (fonctionnelle et technique - 01/2012)

- Versions X@ 7.50, SRM8, SRM9

- Paramétrage

- Scripts Client (Javascript)

- Scripts Serveur (Jscript.Net)

- XML Connect & Go

- Réalisation d’interfaces (SSIS, Web Services, Serveur de règle Selligent)





[CRM Salesforce - www.salesforce.com/fr‎]



- Formation ADM 201 Administration et paramétrage (10/2013)

- Formation DEV 401 Création d'applications avec Force.com (11/2015)

- Administration / Paramétrage





[CRM Coheris - http://www.coheris.com/]



- Certifié Coheris CRM (fonctionnalités et paramétrage de base - 02/2013)

- Versions Coheris V5.5

- Paramétrage

- Développement Rhinoscript





[CPQ Cameleon / Smart CPQ - http://www.pros.com/solutions/sellingpro/smart-cpq/?lang=fr ]



- Formation CAM-410 – CAMELEON CPQ DESIGNER

- Certifié CPQ 301 (Cameleon Designer basics - 12/2015)

- Versions Cameleon CPQ V7, V10

- Paramétrage catalogue

- Modélisation offres, produits

- Intégration CRM/EAI





[Compétences techniques]



- Systèmes : Unix, Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server

- Base de données : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server 2000/2005/2008(SSIS, SSRS), SQL, PL/SQL, Transact-SQL.

- ETL : SSIS, Pentaho, Talend

- EAI/ESB : muleESB

- Langages : Java, C#, Jscript.Net , HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, PHP, ASP, XML, XQuery, Xpath, XSL

- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Access

- Reporting : JasperReports, SQL Server Reporting Services



