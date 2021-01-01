Menu

Christian PHÉ

Puteaux

En résumé

[Compétences générales]

- Gestion de projet
- Animation d’ateliers fonctionnels et techniques
- Rédaction de spécifications générales, fonctionnelles et techniques


[CRM Selligent - http://www.selligent.com]

- Certifié SRM 8 (fonctionnelle et technique - 01/2012)
- Versions X@ 7.50, SRM8, SRM9
- Paramétrage
- Scripts Client (Javascript)
- Scripts Serveur (Jscript.Net)
- XML Connect & Go
- Réalisation d’interfaces (SSIS, Web Services, Serveur de règle Selligent)


[CRM Salesforce - www.salesforce.com/fr‎]

- Formation ADM 201 Administration et paramétrage (10/2013)
- Formation DEV 401 Création d'applications avec Force.com (11/2015)
- Administration / Paramétrage


[CRM Coheris - http://www.coheris.com/]

- Certifié Coheris CRM (fonctionnalités et paramétrage de base - 02/2013)
- Versions Coheris V5.5
- Paramétrage
- Développement Rhinoscript


[CPQ Cameleon / Smart CPQ - http://www.pros.com/solutions/sellingpro/smart-cpq/?lang=fr ]

- Formation CAM-410 – CAMELEON CPQ DESIGNER
- Certifié CPQ 301 (Cameleon Designer basics - 12/2015)
- Versions Cameleon CPQ V7, V10
- Paramétrage catalogue
- Modélisation offres, produits
- Intégration CRM/EAI


[Compétences techniques]

- Systèmes : Unix, Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server
- Base de données : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server 2000/2005/2008(SSIS, SSRS), SQL, PL/SQL, Transact-SQL.
- ETL : SSIS, Pentaho, Talend
- EAI/ESB : muleESB
- Langages : Java, C#, Jscript.Net , HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, PHP, ASP, XML, XQuery, Xpath, XSL
- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Access
- Reporting : JasperReports, SQL Server Reporting Services

Mes compétences :
SRM
CRM
Selligent
Coheris
Salesforce
PRINCE 2
Cameleon CPQ

Entreprises

  • ALTI Relation Clients - Chef de projet CRM

    Puteaux 2009 - maintenant

  • Direct Energie - Développeur web

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • Vision IT Group - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008

  • Adkom Media Group (Shanghai, Chine) - Développeur web

    2007 - 2007

  • Sortiraparis.com - Développeur web

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Hebei University Of Technology (Tianjin)

    Tianjin 2005 - 2007

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2007

  • Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Filière Européenne de Gestion et Technologie (cycle Franco Britannique)

  • Lycée Richelieu

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 2002 Série Economique et Sociale - spécialité mathématiques appliquées

Réseau