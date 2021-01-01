Christian PHÉ

[Compétences générales]
- Gestion de projet
- Animation d’ateliers fonctionnels et techniques
- Rédaction de spécifications générales, fonctionnelles et techniques
[CRM Selligent - http://www.selligent.com]
- Certifié SRM 8 (fonctionnelle et technique - 01/2012)
- Versions X@ 7.50, SRM8, SRM9
- Paramétrage
- Scripts Client (Javascript)
- Scripts Serveur (Jscript.Net)
- XML Connect & Go
- Réalisation d’interfaces (SSIS, Web Services, Serveur de règle Selligent)
[CRM Salesforce - www.salesforce.com/fr]
- Formation ADM 201 Administration et paramétrage (10/2013)
- Formation DEV 401 Création d'applications avec Force.com (11/2015)
- Administration / Paramétrage
[CRM Coheris - http://www.coheris.com/]
- Certifié Coheris CRM (fonctionnalités et paramétrage de base - 02/2013)
- Versions Coheris V5.5
- Paramétrage
- Développement Rhinoscript
[CPQ Cameleon / Smart CPQ - http://www.pros.com/solutions/sellingpro/smart-cpq/?lang=fr ]
- Formation CAM-410 – CAMELEON CPQ DESIGNER
- Certifié CPQ 301 (Cameleon Designer basics - 12/2015)
- Versions Cameleon CPQ V7, V10
- Paramétrage catalogue
- Modélisation offres, produits
- Intégration CRM/EAI
[Compétences techniques]
- Systèmes : Unix, Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server
- Base de données : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server 2000/2005/2008(SSIS, SSRS), SQL, PL/SQL, Transact-SQL.
- ETL : SSIS, Pentaho, Talend
- EAI/ESB : muleESB
- Langages : Java, C#, Jscript.Net , HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, PHP, ASP, XML, XQuery, Xpath, XSL
- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Access
- Reporting : JasperReports, SQL Server Reporting Services
Mes compétences :
SRM
CRM
Selligent
Coheris
Salesforce
PRINCE 2
Cameleon CPQ