Christian ROCHER

MONTREAL

En résumé

Citoyen du monde, j'ai vécu ou travaillé en France, en guyane, en allemagne, au Canada, maintenant au Canada... quel sera ma prochaine destination?

Mes compétences :
C++
UNIX
Pascal
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft .NET Technology
Medical Records
HTML
practice management
UML/OMT
JavaScript
Java
ETA System V
Delphi
C Programming Language
shoring Experience
managed it
manage projects
develop a test bench
Software Development
Ruby
Python Programming
Project Management
Product Management
Process Management
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
Oracle Forms
Ofice
OS-9
Network Programming
NUnit
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft DirectX
Microcontrollers
Merise Methodology
Manage the product evolution
MSN
Kanban
Jetty
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
JUnit
JIRA
Develop the Electronic Medical Record
Develop the Data Portability Requirement
Develop the API
Design
Customer Relationship Management
Citrix Winframe
Canada Development
Bugzilla
Asset Allocation
Apache WEB Server
Alfresco
Aeroplanes

Entreprises

  • Purkinje - V.P. Gestion de produit

    2013 - maintenant

  • Pulinsuo - Branch Manager

    2009 - 2012 The company offers an integrated suite of solutions in the areas of electronic medical record,
    practice management.
    Canada France China
    Software Development Manager & Branch Manager
    We started the setup of a new software development office in China (Shenzhen) for Oﬀshoring Experience
    the mother company in Canada. I managed it during 4 years from a team of 4 QA (years)
    and 4 Software Engineers, to team of 35 resources.
    China - In 4.5
    Branch Manager responsibilities: Situ
    * Manage the administrative team (Office Budget, H.R., I.T.). ;
    * Interface with the Canadian Head Office and make sure that corporate goals India -
    and standards are met. From 0.5
    Canada
    Software Development Manager responsibilities:
    * Improve the software development process and good practices to increase 0 2.5 5
    quality, development speed and to allow more flexibility to face market changes.
    * Document specifications, designs, test procedures... ;
    * Perform work plan, performance, and salary reviews for direct reports. L a n g u a g e s
    Realizations: French English
    * Build-up the teams for the new office: Software & QA Engineers, HR
    Manager... and train technical resources to make them operational. Read Native Fluent
    * Set-up multisite processes and tools: HR System, Timesheet, Knowledge Base... Write Native Fluent ;
    * Development of the product new version with highly configurable workflows
    (ERP style) and a more modern user interface with multiple site teams. Speak Native Fluent
    * Put in place a Keyword Driven Test (KDT) framework to automate tests.
    C++, Delphi, Java, Jetty, .NET, Oracle, SQL Server
    1/3

  • Purkinje - Project Manager / Team Lead / Software Application Engineer

    1997 - 2009 The company offers an integrated suite of solutions in the areas of electronic medical record,
    practice management. The software developed by Purkinje is deployed in small to big clinics Advanced
    (including community centers), hospitals and the Canadian Army across Canada. * SoKware Development
    Management

  • Imatex inc. - IBM Partner

    1996 - 1997 The company developed one of the first wavelet CODEC (today MP4) to integrate in video
    applications (e.g. remote surveillance) using a low bandwidth. It was also the 1st Internet/Intranet Basics
    Solutions provider to be an IBM Partner in Quebec and the 3rd in Canada. * Business

    Project Manager / Team Lead / Software Application Engineer AdministraSon
    * MarkeSng ;
    * Develop the API to encapsulate one of the first MP4 CODEC in the world
    developed in collaboration with a Sherbrooke University Research Team.
    * Participate to the development of the Standard Life Canada web site designed
    by Armada Bates who won an award for the best web site of the year. Development
    * Project manager and Team Lead for two projects: The maintenance of the Requirements & Design
    Standard Life web site and the development of 3D analysis system from videos * Market Requirement
    recorded by airplane in the geology field. Documents
    * Reply to Request for Proposals for customers referred by IBM Canada and the * SpecificaSons
    3D analysis system. * Design Pa\erns
    C++, html, Javascript, Perl, mySQL, Postgres, DirectX * UML

  • ETA & GIIS - Ingénieur Logiciel

    1995 - 1995 Développement logiciel pour ces deux compagnies pour plusieurs semaines comme
    consultant durant le processus de préparation de mon dossier d’immigration au
    Canada:
    •  ETA: changements à un banc d’essais existant pour Renault (manufacturier
    automobile français)
    •  GIIS: conversion d’un dictionnaire métier en format Word à une version
    Minitel (pré-World Wide Web online services) et à une version HTML.

  • ETA & GIIS - Software Application Engineer

    1995 - 1995 * ETA: engineering consulting company Mapping ;
    * GIIS: research group that shares computing resources at the University of Paris X * .NET, Java, PHP,
    Python, Ruby,
    Software Application Engineer Javascript
    Develop for several weeks for these 2 companies as consultant on the following * Template Engine
    applications during the finalization of selection process to immigrate to Canada: Tests Framework
    * ETA: change an existing test bench for Renault (French car manufacturer) * Robot Framework ;
    * GIIS: convert a ``métier'' dictionary from word document to a Minitel (one of * Silkuli
    the world's most successful pre World Wide Web online services) and HTML * RSpecs & Cucumber
    version to make it accessible to all users. * NUnit, JUnit
    C++, Pascal, html, Apache, Lex & Yacc Database
    * SQL Server ,

  • TRIODIE - Project Manager & Software Application Engineer

    1991 - 1993 Triodie Coigniere, France Sep. 1991 to Oct. 1993 * MicrosoK Project
    Engineering consulting company in the Industrial and Manufacturing domain. * MicrosoK Visio

    Project Manager / Software Application Engineer CommunicaSon
    * Develop or modify test benches for Renault (a French car manufacturer) to test * MicrosoK Outlook
    hardware pieces intended to be used to produce cars. * Skype/Lync/MSN
    * Develop and manage projects to replace old control systems made of relays by Messenger...
    sophisticated Integrated Control & Safety Systems for oil power plants: * VPNs
    Honeywell TDC 3000 for Esso and Telemecanique TSX47 (Programmable Logic * Remote Desktop
    Controllers) for EDF. * CITRIX

    C++, Pascal, TDC 3000, Telemecanique TSX47, Ladder, Intel Processors Corporate
    * CRM -SugarCRM, Dynamics

  • RESA - Software Application Engineer

    1991 - 1991 The company developed one of the first system of video distribution, video on demand and * Timesheet Systems
    Teletext based service for hotels, tradeshow centers... * CMS, Wikis & FAQ -
    Sharepoint, phpMyFAQ,

    Software Application Engineer xWiki, MediaWiki, Alfresco...

    * Design the new mother board to replace the previous version of the system. * IT and Asset
    Management SoKware
    C/C++, I2C,Phillips microcontrollers -GLPI

  • CIRMA Entreprise SA - Software Development

    1989 - 1991 Manufacture of electrical pre-wired subsets. CIRMA operates as a subsidiary of Cegelec SA. Server (TFS)

    Software Application Engineer * Subversion

    * Design and develop a test bench for Renault (a French car manufacturer) to test * Git

    hardware pieces intended to be used to produce cars. * Bugzilla, JIRA...
    * UML editors
    C++, Pascal, OS9, Motorola Processors * Coding Standard
    compliance tools

  • Service Militaire - Appelé

    1988 - 1989 24ième RIMA de Perpignan
    3ieme RSMA de Cayenne

Formations

  • Scrum.Org (Montréal)

    Montréal 2016 - 2016 Professional Scrum Master - Level I (score de 97.5%)

    I started using Scrum in 2008, but never got any certificate until now. Therefore I choose to pass the PSM which is one of the most difficult one to get (80 questions in 60 min, 75% score required) comparing with others (30 questions in 60 min, 60% score required).

    One of the original Scrum Alliance founders, Ken Schwaber, left and formed a new group Scrum.org who have introduced a competing cert

  • Université Nanterre PARIS X

    Nanterre 1994 - 1995 DUSCT - Option UNIX

    Diplome Universitaire de Second Cycle Technologique - Option UNIX

  • Lycée Technique AGORA

    Puteaux 1983 - 1988 BAC F3 et BTS Informatique Industrielle

  • Collège Jean Perrin

    Nanterre 1978 - 1983 College

Réseau