Christian ROCHER

-
Purkinje
- V.P. Gestion de produit
2013 - maintenant
-
Pulinsuo
- Branch Manager
2009 - 2012
The company offers an integrated suite of solutions in the areas of electronic medical record,
practice management.
Canada France China
Software Development Manager & Branch Manager
We started the setup of a new software development office in China (Shenzhen) for Oﬀshoring Experience
the mother company in Canada. I managed it during 4 years from a team of 4 QA (years)
and 4 Software Engineers, to team of 35 resources.
China - In 4.5
Branch Manager responsibilities: Situ
* Manage the administrative team (Office Budget, H.R., I.T.). ;
* Interface with the Canadian Head Office and make sure that corporate goals India -
and standards are met. From 0.5
Canada
Software Development Manager responsibilities:
* Improve the software development process and good practices to increase 0 2.5 5
quality, development speed and to allow more flexibility to face market changes.
* Document specifications, designs, test procedures... ;
* Perform work plan, performance, and salary reviews for direct reports. L a n g u a g e s
Realizations: French English
* Build-up the teams for the new office: Software & QA Engineers, HR
Manager... and train technical resources to make them operational. Read Native Fluent
* Set-up multisite processes and tools: HR System, Timesheet, Knowledge Base... Write Native Fluent ;
* Development of the product new version with highly configurable workflows
(ERP style) and a more modern user interface with multiple site teams. Speak Native Fluent
* Put in place a Keyword Driven Test (KDT) framework to automate tests.
C++, Delphi, Java, Jetty, .NET, Oracle, SQL Server
1/3
-
Purkinje
- Project Manager / Team Lead / Software Application Engineer
1997 - 2009
The company offers an integrated suite of solutions in the areas of electronic medical record,
practice management. The software developed by Purkinje is deployed in small to big clinics Advanced
(including community centers), hospitals and the Canadian Army across Canada. * SoKware Development
Management
-
Imatex inc.
- IBM Partner
1996 - 1997
The company developed one of the first wavelet CODEC (today MP4) to integrate in video
applications (e.g. remote surveillance) using a low bandwidth. It was also the 1st Internet/Intranet Basics
Solutions provider to be an IBM Partner in Quebec and the 3rd in Canada. * Business
Project Manager / Team Lead / Software Application Engineer AdministraSon
* MarkeSng ;
* Develop the API to encapsulate one of the first MP4 CODEC in the world
developed in collaboration with a Sherbrooke University Research Team.
* Participate to the development of the Standard Life Canada web site designed
by Armada Bates who won an award for the best web site of the year. Development
* Project manager and Team Lead for two projects: The maintenance of the Requirements & Design
Standard Life web site and the development of 3D analysis system from videos * Market Requirement
recorded by airplane in the geology field. Documents
* Reply to Request for Proposals for customers referred by IBM Canada and the * SpecificaSons
3D analysis system. * Design Pa\erns
C++, html, Javascript, Perl, mySQL, Postgres, DirectX * UML
-
ETA & GIIS
- Ingénieur Logiciel
1995 - 1995
Développement logiciel pour ces deux compagnies pour plusieurs semaines comme
consultant durant le processus de préparation de mon dossier d’immigration au
Canada:
• ETA: changements à un banc d’essais existant pour Renault (manufacturier
automobile français)
• GIIS: conversion d’un dictionnaire métier en format Word à une version
Minitel (pré-World Wide Web online services) et à une version HTML.
-
ETA & GIIS
- Software Application Engineer
1995 - 1995
* ETA: engineering consulting company Mapping ;
* GIIS: research group that shares computing resources at the University of Paris X * .NET, Java, PHP,
Python, Ruby,
Software Application Engineer Javascript
Develop for several weeks for these 2 companies as consultant on the following * Template Engine
applications during the finalization of selection process to immigrate to Canada: Tests Framework
* ETA: change an existing test bench for Renault (French car manufacturer) * Robot Framework ;
* GIIS: convert a ``métier'' dictionary from word document to a Minitel (one of * Silkuli
the world's most successful pre World Wide Web online services) and HTML * RSpecs & Cucumber
version to make it accessible to all users. * NUnit, JUnit
C++, Pascal, html, Apache, Lex & Yacc Database
* SQL Server ,
-
TRIODIE
- Project Manager & Software Application Engineer
1991 - 1993
Triodie Coigniere, France Sep. 1991 to Oct. 1993 * MicrosoK Project
Engineering consulting company in the Industrial and Manufacturing domain. * MicrosoK Visio
Project Manager / Software Application Engineer CommunicaSon
* Develop or modify test benches for Renault (a French car manufacturer) to test * MicrosoK Outlook
hardware pieces intended to be used to produce cars. * Skype/Lync/MSN
* Develop and manage projects to replace old control systems made of relays by Messenger...
sophisticated Integrated Control & Safety Systems for oil power plants: * VPNs
Honeywell TDC 3000 for Esso and Telemecanique TSX47 (Programmable Logic * Remote Desktop
Controllers) for EDF. * CITRIX
C++, Pascal, TDC 3000, Telemecanique TSX47, Ladder, Intel Processors Corporate
* CRM -SugarCRM, Dynamics
-
RESA
- Software Application Engineer
1991 - 1991
The company developed one of the first system of video distribution, video on demand and * Timesheet Systems
Teletext based service for hotels, tradeshow centers... * CMS, Wikis & FAQ -
Sharepoint, phpMyFAQ,
Software Application Engineer xWiki, MediaWiki, Alfresco...
* Design the new mother board to replace the previous version of the system. * IT and Asset
Management SoKware
C/C++, I2C,Phillips microcontrollers -GLPI
-
CIRMA Entreprise SA
- Software Development
1989 - 1991
Manufacture of electrical pre-wired subsets. CIRMA operates as a subsidiary of Cegelec SA. Server (TFS)
Software Application Engineer * Subversion
* Design and develop a test bench for Renault (a French car manufacturer) to test * Git
hardware pieces intended to be used to produce cars. * Bugzilla, JIRA...
* UML editors
C++, Pascal, OS9, Motorola Processors * Coding Standard
compliance tools
-
Service Militaire
- Appelé
1988 - 1989
24ième RIMA de Perpignan
3ieme RSMA de Cayenne